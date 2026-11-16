SWAT negotiations end with suspect in custody in North Lawrence, police say

The Canton Regional SWAT team was activated Sunday in Lawrence Township, with negotiations lasting two and a half hours after a domestic violence incident, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Canton Regional SWAT team was activated Sunday in North Lawrence, with negotiations lasting two and a half hours after a domestic violence incident, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The department shared in a release that police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 14800 block of Cenmont Street NW in North Lawrence around 12:15 a.m. According to the release, the victim escaped to a neighboring home where help was requested, and she said that the suspect assaulted her, held her against her will and threatened to kill her and himself. Officers were also informed that the suspect had access to guns and threatened to use them against any responding law enforcement.

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The release stated that a young child remained inside the residence at that time. The suspect refused to speak with police and blacked out the home, so police established a perimeter and the Canton Regional SWAT Team was activated, according to the department. After two and a half hours of negotiations, the police department reported that the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody, and SWAT personnel located and removed the child from the home.

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The department said the suspect was charged with the following: Domestic Violence Abduction Obstructing Official Business The police department also thanked responding officers, dispatchers, the Canton Regional SWAT Team and assisting agencies for their work during this incident. The Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233 .