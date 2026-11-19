Swarthmore borough council has approved a 1 percent earned income tax effective January 1 to address a budget shortfall, alongside reports on the passing of former state Senator John J. Sweeney Jr., the disbarment of former Media lawyer Daniel A. Pallen for tax evasion, and an ongoing police investigation into a shooting in Nether Providence.

Hi, Greater Media ! Swarthmore officials have approved an earned income tax. Here’s what it means for people who live and work in the borough .

Also this week, the community is mourning the death of former state Senator John J. Sweeney Jr. , the first Democrat to represent the 26th District, a Media lawyer has been disbarred after evading taxes, plus police are investigating a Nether Providence shooting . If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . Swarthmore officials approve a 1% earned income tax Swarthmore borough council last week approved an earned income tax, effective Jan. 1.

Also read Frumpy Mom: Do you owe any mythical income taxes?

The 1% levy will apply to those who live or work in the borough, except borough residents who work in Philadelphia. The tax is expected to bring in $1.9 million in 2027 and about $2.9 million annually after that, funds that will help close what would have been a budget shortfall. Some residents pushed back against the tax at a meeting earlier this month, but council members said it was necessary as the borough faces a “sobering” financial reality.

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner unpacks the details . 💡 Community news Former state Sen. John J. Sweeney Jr., who represented the 26th District in Delaware County — which includes Upper Providence Township, as well as Media and Swarthmore Boroughs — died last month at the age of 99. He was the first Democrat elected to represent the 26th District and was remembered for his kindness, compassion, and devotion to helping others .

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Former Media lawyer Daniel A. Pallen has been disbarred from practicing law in Pennsylvania, effective Dec. 16. The order, handed down this week, comes less than three months after Pallen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and mail fraud. Prosecutors say the Springfield resident submitted nearly $300,000 in fraudulent checks to the Internal Revenue Service and used a fake check to buy a truck. Pallen is scheduled for sentencing next month.

A landscaper was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon while working outside a home on the 900 block of Penn Valley Road in Nether Providence Township. Police said a person got out of a nearby SUV and fired at the landscaper, hitting a lawn mower and grazing the victim’s back . Rose Valley Borough has released its proposed 2027 budget , which calls for increasing mills from 1.39 to 1.51.

Swarthmore College recently released its annual fire safety and security report for 2026 , which looks at campus data from 2023 to 2025. The findings include drops in reported hate crimes, which fell from 10 in 2023 to one last year; on-campus liquor law violations resulting in disciplinary referrals, which had seen a spike in 2024; and reported rapes on campus, which declined from nine in 2023 to two last year.

Delaware County officials do not plan to raise taxes next year, according to their proposed 2027 budget , released earlier this month. Locally headquartered Wawa ranks among the 2026-2027 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For , according to the latest list. It got top marks for stability and comfort, and a high score in professional development.

U.S. News weighed factors such as employee sentiment and considered only companies with at least 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue. 🗺️ Other nearby news Microplastics have been found in 22 area waterways that feed the Delaware River. The Inquirer’s Frank Kummer delves into the data and what it means for both people and animals .

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🍽️ On our plate Saturday is the last day of the season for the Swarthmore Farmers Market , which will return in the spring. 🎳 Things to do 🔥 Fire Pit Fridays : Make s’mores and listen to music around a fire pit.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media 🌖 The Old Man and the Old Moon : See the story of a man whose job it is to keep the moon lit and what happens when he embarks on an unexpected journey. ⏰ Select days, Wednesday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Jan. 3, times vary 💵 Prices vary 📍 Hedgerow Theatre, Media 🎄 A Longwood Christmas : This year’s “Cosmic Christmas”-themed display is worth the drive.

It will feature what the garden describes as “an out-of-this-world display of stellar spectacles and luminous lights. ” Reservations are required. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily 💵 Free for members, prices vary for non-members 📍 Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square 🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week: Wawa fired Phil. Flourtown took it personally.

Long-awaited pedestrian swing bridge across Schuylkill opens Friday. Here’s what you need to know. The discovery of three dead siblings in a South Jersey home has rattled a quiet neighborhood By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate . A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters .