Her chimney was completely destroyed, with wreckage strewn across her yard as firefighters flooded the surrounding streets.

a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck “I was on my way out of teaching a yoga class and everything started shaking and then we heard an explosion and then we looked over and we saw this massive fire,” Mecham told The California Post.

Debris sits on a sidewalk after a chimney collapsed in an earthquake in Manhattan Beach, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

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“As soon as I found out my house was breaking down I canceled all my classes and came home to make sure everything was OK,” she said. The initial magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m., followed by a magnitude 4.5 aftershock at 11:41 a.m. and another magnitude 4.1 quake off Hermosa Beach at 2:08 p.m.The initial magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m., followed by a magnitude 4.5 aftershock at 11:41 a.m. and another magnitude 4.1 quake off Hermosa Beach at 2:08 p.m.In Manhattan Beach’s Sand Section, real estate broker Patricia Blakemore was finishing breakfast with her boyfriend just four houses from the ocean when the violent shaking rocked their home.