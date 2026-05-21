Swapped Could Become A Top 3 Most-Watched Netflix Movie

Michael B. Jordan's animated movie is on a potentially historic path to become Netflix's top 2 or 3 most-watched films of all-time, based on its strong viewership and limited competition.

Michael B. Jordan is having a rather terrific 2026. He won his first Oscar for his leading performance in Sinners during the 97th Academy Awards in March.

Rather than have a long gap between that record win and his next project, Netflix made sure to capitalize on his raised profile by releasing a new movie headlined by him just months later. That film is known as Swapped, which is an animated fantasy movie where Jordan voices one of the two lead creatures.

Directed by Tangled's Nathan Greno, co-starring Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, and produced by John Lassetter through Skydance Animation, the feature came to Netflix on May 1 with hopes of becoming the streamer's next big animated smash hit. Netflix had a remarkable breakthrough in that department last year thanks to KPop Demon Hunters. The animated action musical demolished records to become the streamer's most-watched movie of all time, totaling 325.1 million views in its first 91 days of release.

Swapped was never expected to soar that high, but it's putting up a great fight. Through its first nearly three weeks of release, Swapped has lit up Netflix's streaming charts. It broke records for viewership in its first three and seven days, and has remained incredibly popular beyond then. Swapped has pulled in 80.6 million views in its first 17 days, according to Netflix's weekly charts, and has been the streamer's biggest film for two straight weeks.

That puts it on a potentially historic path. Swapped Could Become A Top 3 Most-Watched Netflix Movi





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