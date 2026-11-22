Latoya Henry founded Swap and the City to celebrate Black literature. The group now has over 80 women and hosts events at Lincoln Financial Field parking lots.

Lady readers gathered in Parking Lot C at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for Swap and the City, an unconventional women's book club dedicated to Black authors. While other tailgaters drank beer from pickup truck beds or played catch with pigskins for the Battle of Pennsylvania Eagles-Steelers rivalry, dozens of women competed for thrillers and dramas written by Black creators. The event showcased a unique blend of bibliophilia and local sports fandom, with an emcee shouting encouragement over the crowd that being knowledgeable is cool. This gathering represents the latest expansion of a group that has grown tenfold since its inception in January, building a coalition of more than eighty like-minded women.

Book Club Mechanics and Event Structure

Latoya Henry, the thirty-eight-year-old founder of the group from Glenolden, described the events as operating similarly to a white elephant gift exchange. Participants bring books to swap, creating a dynamic marketplace where readers can steal desired titles from one another while ribbing friends and making new connections. The atmosphere in the parking lot was electric, with members snatching books from a central table or directly out of each other's hands. This playful competition mirrors the spirited nature of the surrounding sports tailgating, yet maintains a distinct focus on literary exchange and community building.

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Founding Story and Core Mission

Henry established Swap and the City after becoming disinterested in other book clubs that selected titles like The Handmaid's Tale, which did not align with her personal tastes. She sought an outlet to celebrate the urban fiction and Black romance novels she has loved for decades, including works by Trenton-born author Wahida Clark. The group began with just a few women meeting in a coffee shop, but the name, a playful nod to the television series Sex and the City, captured the girly energy and social appeal that resonated with a wider audience. Henry noted that the group has moved far past a traditional book club mentality to become a deep sisterhood.

Platform for Independent Black Authors

Local independent Black writers find a vital platform through the club, including members like Laketa London and Briyanna Michelle. London, who is also an author within the group, described Swap and the City as a happy place where literature enhances a sense of community. These writers appreciate the opportunity to have their work promoted and supported, recognizing that they possess incredible stories that deserve visibility. For Black readers, the club provides a space where their experiences are reflected on the pages, offering an authentic environment that feels safe and representative.

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Deep Community Bonds and Support

The relationships formed within the group extend significantly beyond literary discussions, creating a robust support network for its members. Akaycia Curry, a thirty-one-year-old member from East Falls, emphasized the reliability of the group, stating that members are always there to lean on each other or provide rides when needed. Latiya Griffin, a forty-two-year-old from West Oak Lane, shared that the club has provided her with a profound sense of belonging. Members feel they are allowed to let their hair down, shedding societal pressures to connect with women who share similar backgrounds and values.

Impact on Philadelphia Literary Landscape

Swap and the City has successfully married the interests of Black literature enthusiasts with the vibrant tailgating culture surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles. The group's growth to over eighty members in just seven months demonstrates a strong demand for inclusive literary spaces. Henry expressed disbelief at the scale of the club, noting that she would not have believed such expansion was possible when starting in a quiet coffee shop. The event at Lincoln Financial Field served as a testament to this rapid growth, proving that literature and local sports culture can coexist to foster deep community kinship.