Fairgrove Limited enters administration, halting construction on the Swanwick Fields estate in Derbyshire. Residents face unfinished roads and rubble as 43-home project stalls at 80% completion.

A premium residential development in Swanwick, Derbyshire, has been left in a state of disrepair after Fairgrove Limited went bust. The exclusive estate, known as Swanwick Fields, was marketed as a high-end project with properties valued between £350,000 and £1 million. However, the site now resembles a bomb site, with construction work grinding to a halt and leaving behind unfinished infrastructure and abandoned plots.

Development Stalls at 80% Completion Stage

Fairgrove Limited had completed construction on all but eight of the forty-three planned homes. The remaining unfinished homes are surrounded by untarmacked roads, rubble, and broken paving stones. Residents report that the visual impact on the neighborhood is severe, with partially built foundations visible just meters from completed luxury properties. The aesthetic deterioration has drawn complaints from homeowners who feel the development lacks the quality promised during its initial marketing phase.

Also read Inside the Exclusive-Access Boom in Luxury Travel, From Islands to Palaces

PKF Littlejohn Appointed to Manage Insolvency

PKF Littlejohn was appointed as the Joint Administrator of Fairgrove Limited on October 21 to manage the firm's collapse. The administrators, James Sleight and Paul Williams of PKF Littlejohn Advisory Limited, confirmed that construction on the final plots had already stopped prior to their appointment. The insolvency process is currently in its early stages, with the firm stating that all stakeholders and interested parties will be kept updated as the situation develops. The failure is specific to Fairgrove (East Midlands), which was incorporated solely for the purpose of developing homes at Swanwick Fields near Alfreton.

Advertisement

Residents Report Quality Issues and Financial Strain

Homeowners in Swanwick have expressed frustration over both the unfinished site and the quality of completed homes. One resident noted that completed properties suffered from doors not fitting correctly and persistent leaks before the build stopped. Local sentiment is desperate for a new firm to step in and complete the estate to restore property values and neighborhood standards. The developers cited broader market challenges as the cause, including increased costs for skills, materials, and energy. Additionally, higher interest rates and borrowing costs for purchasers have compounded delays in the planning process, creating a difficult environment for property development.

Local Council Monitors Incomplete Site Status

The Amber Valley Borough Council has acknowledged that the Swanwick Fields development remains incomplete. Council representatives stated they are aware of the issue and have previously been contacted by residents regarding the unfinished roads and pavements. The local authority plans to keep the site under continuous review and will consider any planning matters that arise from the stalled project. The council's involvement ensures that the incomplete state of the estate is formally recorded and monitored, though no immediate timeline for completion has been provided by the administrators.