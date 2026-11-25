Kayley Stead wed Richard Perrott on November 13 in Swansea, marking a new chapter after her fiancé missed her first wedding in September 2022.

Kayley Stead, a thirty-year-old insurance team manager from Swansea, married her partner Richard Perrott on November thirteenth at a Grade II-listed Georgian home in Fairyhill on the Gower Peninsula. The ceremony was attended by one hundred fifty-six guests and marks the triumphant conclusion to a love story that overcame the significant trauma of Stead being left at the altar nearly four years prior. The couple celebrated their union surrounded by family and friends, turning a date once associated with heartbreak into a moment of pure joy and new beginnings.

The couple's journey to the altar began in February two thousand and twenty-four when Stead reunited with an old university friend, Richard Perrott, who is thirty-one years old and originally from Manchester. Perrott, a commercial insurance broker, relocated to Swansea to end their long-distance relationship, and the pair moved in together in March of that year. This decision to prioritize their relationship locally paved the way for a deep, shared life that would eventually lead to marriage on the very coast where Stead had previously faced such public disappointment.

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Perrott orchestrated a proposal that returned to their shared history, taking Stead to the university campus where they first met while studying acting over a decade ago. He staged a moment of deception by claiming they had booked food, only to reveal he had not, before getting down on one knee to ask her to marry him. Stead recalled the moment with humor and affection, noting her initial horror at the lack of food plan before realizing the profound significance of the gesture.

Stead's new marriage stands in stark contrast to the events of September two thousand and twenty-two, when her former fiancé failed to appear for their wedding. Despite the heartbreak and the cancellation of the groom, Stead proceeded with the twelve-thousand-pound celebration alone. She walked down the aisle, posed for photographs, and celebrated with her family and friends, refusing to let the failure of the other relationship define her special day or her future happiness.

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Stead described Perrott as a decisive partner who relies on her for logistical planning rather than handling details himself. She noted that while she initially harbored fears due to her previous experience, she has developed complete trust in both her new husband and his family. She felt that their union was always meant to be, emphasizing that she could be completely honest and herself without the shadow of past betrayal hanging over their relationship.

The couple incorporated elements from Stead's previous wedding day into their current celebration, inviting the majority of the same bridesmaids to share in the moment. Stead, who is passionate about food, prioritized catering such as a pancake bar and smores stand over traditional decorations. The reception featured a hot chocolate bar and live music, including a string quartet as she walked down the aisle and a saxophonist during the reception, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.

Stead wore a bespoke wedding dress by designer April Banbury that reflected her personal growth and changed perspective on her special day. She described choosing the dress as a process of self-discovery, noting that her body and identity were different from four years ago. The designer adjusted the skirt to create a unique, one-of-a-kind garment that celebrated her current self, marking a physical and emotional transformation since her first wedding attempt.

The newlyweds were surrounded by their nearest and dearest, with a significant party of eleven bridesmaids and thirteen groomsmen. Kayley expressed that the majority of the bridesmaids were the same women who had stood by her during her difficult first wedding day, creating a sense of a full circle moment. She looked forward to the ceremony itself as the moment she had always dreamed of happening, free from the anxiety that had previously haunted her.

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Richard, who recently moved to Swansea, was secretly planning the proposal and the subsequent wedding details while Kayley remained unaware. Their shared love of food dictated the reception's theme, focusing on interactive culinary experiences rather than traditional floral arrangements. This practical yet romantic approach reflected their partnership dynamic, where Stead handles the spreadsheets and logistics while Perrott provides decisive support.

As the couple began their married life in Swansea, they carried forward the lessons learned from their past experiences. The celebration was not just a wedding but a testament to resilience and the power of finding genuine connection after disappointment. The event in Fairyhill served as a beautiful backdrop for this new chapter, proving that despite past failures, happiness can indeed be found again on the Gower Peninsula.