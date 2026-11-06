Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children Delayed To February 2027 Due To Demand

DC Comics and Boom Studios delay the Swamp Thing and Erica Slaughter crossover to February 24, 2027, citing soaring demand and a need to maintain premium quality for the deluxe one-shot.

The highly anticipated comic book event known as Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children has officially been rescheduled by publishers DC Comics and Boom Studios. The release date for this major crossover event has been moved from its original December 2026 target to February 24, 2027. This significant delay is directly attributed to the overwhelming popularity of the project, which has exceeded initial expectations for the deluxe one-shot format.

Production Delays Drive New Release Date

Publishers DC Comics and Boom Studios announced the postponement at New York Comic Con last year as part of BOOM!'s twentieth-anniversary celebrations. The decision to push the date forward two months was reinforced when the first look and solicitation were released for the December release window. The creative work on the book is already complete, but the studios are taking extra time to accommodate the extraordinary demand while preserving the intended premium quality of the highly anticipated deluxe one-shot. This extra production time ensures that the final product meets the high standards set by the creators and the fans.

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Crossover Brings Iconic Horror Characters Together

The 64-page horror crossover brings Swamp Thing into Erica Slaughter's world in the franchise's first crossover to the Slaughterverse. The story is written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera for the Slaughterverse. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, the superstar team behind the smash hit Something is Killing the Children, push the boundaries for the very first crossover story ever told in the fan-favorite Slaughterverse. This collaboration marks a significant moment in comic book history, merging two distinct and beloved universes.

Creators Share Vision Behind The Delay

James Tynion IV has previously described the idea as one he spent years pitching to DC before it was greenlit. The story is rooted in two brothers whose differing tastes in comics turn a childhood fear into a living monster that Erica Slaughter must deal with. In a world where the fears of children manifest into living, breathing monsters, this crossover brings one of horror's most iconic characters straight into the Slaughterverse! Two siblings who are life-long comics fans find their way to horror comics, in spite of the fears they inspire. As the terrifying visions from the pages of the comics start to come to life, Erica Slaughter will have to hunt down one of horror's most recognizable figures-Swamp Thing himself!

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Impact On Fans And Future Comic Releases

This delay allows the publishers to manage the high volume of interest without compromising on the physical or narrative quality of the issue. The delay also coincides with other industry news, such as Marvel having Hulk #1 for Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day and the closure of eight comic book stores while sixteen have recently opened. Fans who were eagerly awaiting the December release will now need to wait until February 24, 2027, to experience the crossover. The move underscores the commercial strength of both the Swamp Thing and Erica Slaughter franchises.

Long-Awaited Story Finally Takes Shape

The prolonged development of this story highlights the careful planning involved in bringing such a complex narrative to print. James Tynion IV, the long-gestating DC crossover writer, has ensured that the transition between the DC Universe and the Slaughterverse is seamless. The delay ensures that the artistic contributions of Werther Dell'Edera are fully realized in the final product. Readers can expect a polished and impactful experience when the book finally hits shelves in early 2027. This release will be a pivotal moment for the Slaughterverse and DC Horror properties alike.