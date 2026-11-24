Heritage Auctions lists a complete high-grade run of Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson's Swamp Number Nineteen issues with an estimate of seven hundred fifty dollars, highlighting the rarity of collecting all ten key issues together.

Heritage Auctions is currently offering a complete, high-grade collection of the original Bronze Age run of Swamp Number Nineteen, a set that represents one of the most significant and sought-after entries in DC Comics history. This rare lot comprises all ten issues penciled by the late Bernie Wrightson and written by the legendary Len Wein, providing collectors with a complete narrative arc that is notoriously difficult to assemble individually. The estimated value for this specific collection is listed at approximately seven hundred and fifty dollars, though the primary value lies in the significant time saved by acquiring the entire sequential run in one purchase.

Core Details Of The Auction Listing

The auction listing from Heritage Auctions highlights the exceptional condition of the ten issues, which are usually dispersed across various private collections and secondary markets. Assembling a complete set of these specific issues typically requires years of patient collecting, making this single lot a rare opportunity for serious enthusiasts. The listing forces buyers to confront difficult questions regarding the price they are willing to pay versus the condition they expect, as high-grade copies from the early nineteen-seventies are increasingly scarce due to age and handling.

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Wrightson's striking design for the Swamp Thing character remains a key factor in the enduring popularity and monetary value of these issues. The artist's visual interpretation closely resembles a more direct take on the Frankenstein Monster, a design choice that defined the aesthetic of the series during its initial publication. This visual identity helped establish the series as a unique entity within the broader DC Universe, distinguishing it from other superhero titles through its darker, more horror-centric imagery.

Stakeholder Positions And Creative History

The creative team of Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson revitalized the Swamp Thing character in the early nineteen-seventies, a period when horror comics were making a significant return to newsstands after being effectively banned for more than a decade. Wein and Wrightson retold the Southern Gothic origin of Alec Holland, a scientist who was killed for refusing to hand over the secrets of his world-hunger ending bio-restorative formula to a shady criminal cabal. This origin story provided a rich narrative foundation that allowed the character to exist in a dark, gothic world largely separate from traditional superhero continuity.

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Michael Uslan, an entertainment lawyer, academic, and comic book enthusiast, later played a pivotal role in the character's legacy by purchasing the film rights from DC when the property was dormant. Uslan chose Swamp Thing as his next project after facing years of delays with a darker, more grounded Batman film, seeking a character with a tone well-suited for cinematic adaptation. His decision to acquire the rights set the stage for future creative developments, including the involvement of Wes Craven and Alan Moore, which would later cement the character's status as a literary masterpiece.

Real World Impact And Future Prospects

The immediate impact of this auction is the consolidation of a historically significant comic book run into a single, verifiable collection. For investors and fans, the lot offers a tangible piece of the Bronze Age, an era when DC Comics was struggling to adapt to stiff competition from Marvel and was willing to take creative risks. The willingness of editors to let creators push the superhero genre in new directions during this time resulted in some of the strangest and most exciting stories ever published by the company.

Looking forward, the sale of this lot underscores the enduring value of early horror-comic collaborations in the modern collectibles market. Although the character faced waning reader interest and creator burnout in the late nineteen-seventies, with subsequent writers like David Michelinie and Gerry Conway struggling to maintain momentum, the initial Wein and Wrightson issues remain iconic. The eventual revitalization of the title by Alan Moore in the nineteen-eighties further increased the demand for the original issues, ensuring that this Bronze Age run remains a cornerstone of comic book collecting.