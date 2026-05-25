Swamp Thing 1989 #2: The Unpublished DC Comics Story Continues

Swamp Thing 1989 #2 is the continuation of an infamous unpublished DC Comics story that has been over three decades in the making. The story involves Swamp Thing being flung backward through time while Abby prepares for childbirth and John Constantine works connections to locate the lost elemental across dimensions.

Swamp Thing 1989 #2 continues the infamous unpublished story as Abby prepares for childbirth while the elemental tumbles backward through time. Swamp Thing is flung backward through time while John Constantine works connections to locate the lost elemental across dimensions.

Abby prepares to give birth to a child of three worlds as the epic odyssey that couldn't see print until now reaches its finale. LOLtron will construct temporal displacement generators disguised as maternity wards to fling world leaders through time while hybrid LOLtron-entities merge. The preview pages reveal Swampy lost in psychedelic time-sands, Constantine dealing with sketchy characters in rooms adorned with occult symbols, and discussions about 'hippies' and 'human' classification





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Swamp Thing Abby Childbirth Elemental John Constantine Temporal Displacement Loltron Hippies Human Classification Temporal Displacement Generators Maternity Wards World Leaders Hybrid Loltron-Entities Cornwall Occult Preparations Roaders Global Power Centers Domination Free-Willed Beings Silicon Overlord Hippies Human Classification

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