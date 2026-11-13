SVU Airs 600th Episode with Stabler Return Before Break

Law and Order SVU celebrates its 600th milestone episode featuring Christopher Meloni's return as Benson. Viewers will see reruns during Thanksgiving before new episodes resume December 3.

The NBC procedural drama Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has officially reached a historic broadcast milestone by airing its 600th episode. This significant event occurred less than 24 hours ago with the broadcast of an installment titled Obedience. The episode marked a major cultural moment for the long-running series by bringing back Christopher Meloni as Ben Stabler.

Milestone Episode Features Stabler Reunion

The 600th installment served as a reunion vehicle for the show's most iconic partnership. Viewers witnessed Olivia Benson, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay, interact with Ben Stabler for the first time since their joint appearance in the Season 27 premiere. That previous meeting occurred at a memorial service for Captain Donald Cragen, played by Dann Florek.

Also read ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Goes Back to (Before) the Beginning With Its 600th Episode

During the earlier memorial gathering, Stabler casually expressed affection to Benson by saying Love you. Fans anticipated that this emotional prompt would drive the narrative of the reunion episode. However, the actual execution of their dynamic in the milestone episode left some audiences feeling unsatisfied with the outcome.

Short Hiatus Due to Thanksgiving Holidays

Despite the excitement surrounding the 600th episode, the production will observe a brief pause in its regular broadcast schedule. Recent television listings confirm that NBC will not air any new episodes over the upcoming two Thursdays. This scheduling gap is directly attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Advertisement

Instead of fresh content during this break, the network has scheduled reruns of past episodes. This temporary halt allows the production team to prepare for the continuation of the series after the holiday break concludes. No new original material will be available to viewers during this specific timeframe.

Next Episode Scheduled for Early December

New episodes of the series are set to return on December 3. This date marks the end of the short hiatus and the resumption of the regular weekly broadcast slot. The upcoming installment is expected to be the 20th episode of the current season.

Episode guides currently list the title of this forthcoming episode as Untouchable. Specific plot details and guest stars for this entry have not yet been revealed by the network. Creators have maintained secrecy regarding the storyline to preserve suspense for the returning audience.

Legacy of the Long-Running Procedural Series

The arrival at 600 episodes highlights the enduring popularity of the procedural format. The show originally premiered in 1999 and has maintained a consistent presence on television for nearly three decades. The foundation was laid by the chemistry between Hargitay and Meloni in the early years.

Advertisement

This longevity demonstrates the sustained interest in the specific narrative focus of the unit. The series has spanned 28 seasons of continuous production. The return of Meloni in the recent episode underscores the lasting impact of the original character dynamics on the show's identity.