Svengoolie Tonight: Dr. Cyclops with Felissa Rose & Rob Paulsen

Svengoolie announces his appointment with Paramount Pictures' 1940 sci-fi/horror film Dr. Cyclops, featuring interviews with Felissa Rose and Rob Paulsen.

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie makes an appointment with Paramount Pictures ' 1940 sci-fi/horror film Dr. Cyclops . Svengoolie airs Dr. Cyclops tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, with a quick pregame preview to get you set.

The 1940 Paramount sci-fi horror favorite was directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack and earned an Oscar nod for effects. Watch the official Dr. Cyclops trailer, then get Svengoolie’s tease on the sketches, cast notes, and added fun in store. Tonight’s Svengoolie also features interviews with Felissa Rose and Rob Paulsen, plus tributes to Don Gibb and Gilbert Gottfried





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Dr. Cyclops Svengoolie Felissa Rose Rob Paulsen Paramount Pictures Horror Sci-Fi 1940

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