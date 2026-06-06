Svengoolie to Air Classic Horror Curse of the Demon with Special Preview and Segments

MeTV's Svengoolie will broadcast the 1958 film Curse of the Demon tonight, accompanied by a pregame show featuring trailers, cast interviews, and commentary on the movie's production history. The program includes a discussion on the demon's depiction, appearances by actor Mark Sheppard, and various themed segments.

Svengoolie will present the 1958 horror film Curse of the Demon tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV. The movie, originally released in the UK in 1957 as Night of the Demon, was edited for its US release by Columbia Pictures, who shortened it from 96 to 82 minutes.

The pregame preview includes an official trailer, blog commentary from Svengoolie, and a discussion about the film's production debates over the demon's on-screen appearance. The broadcast will also feature interviews with cast members, a return chat with actor Mark Sheppard (known for Supernatural), a promotion for a lesser horror film, a cameo by a supernatural debunker character, and a musical segment.

The text is cluttered with repeated headlines and unrelated snippets about shows like The Walking Dead, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghostbusters, and industry news on mergers and strikes, which are not part of the core Svengoolie event. The substantive news is solely the announcement and preview details for tonight's Svengoolie screening





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Svengoolie Curse Of The Demon Night Of The Demon Horror Film Metv Classic Cinema Mark Sheppard Horror Television

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