MeTV airs the 1971 psychological horror film Willard on Svengoolie tonight at 8 pm ET. The broadcast includes cast trivia and festive holiday programming.

Svengoolie brings the truly disturbing 1971 psychological horror film Willard to MeTV viewers tonight. The screening kicks off at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, serving as the primary attraction for the evening's programming block. This broadcast marks a significant return to the dark, cult-classic roots of the long-running late-night showcase.

The film presents a dark and unsettling narrative that has maintained its status as a cult classic since its initial release. Viewers tuning into the broadcast will find themselves immersed in a story widely regarded as one of the most psychologically disturbing entries in the horror genre. The screening serves as the primary attraction for the evening slot, drawing in audiences who appreciate vintage cinema and eerie storytelling.

Also read In 1971, an FBI break-in exposed broad surveillance of Americans. Key players reunited to tell their story.

Directed by Daniel Mann, the production is based on the novel Ratman's Notebooks. The film features a notable ensemble cast that includes Bruce Davison in the lead role. Elsa Lanchester and Ernest Borgnine also appear, contributing significantly to the film's star power and critical attention. Bruce Davison delivers a performance that anchors the film's intense atmosphere throughout.

The story follows a young man named Willard, who struggles with social isolation. He finds an unlikely companion in a rat, which leads to a series of tragic and sinister events. The source material provides a gritty foundation for the screenplay. It adapts the novel's themes of loneliness and revenge for the screen with psychological tension rather than just gore.

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Svengoolie will introduce the film by discussing the cast members and providing behind-the-scenes information. The host will also present a variety of rat-based commercials that may seem familiar to regular viewers. These ads add a humorous and thematic layer to the horror screening, contrasting with the dark tone of the film itself.

The broadcast features another appearance by the character Nostalgiaferatoo. Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire is back tonight, this time working as an agent for rat actors. This playful element is consistent with the show's format, which blends horror with nostalgic pop culture references. The host will also bring a song with a familiar tune to bridge the gap between the film and the audience.

Svengoolie says the presentation includes cast trivia and production secrets for fans. The network emphasizes that this ranks high on the list of creepy and disturbing horror movies that stay with you long after viewing. A year later, the sequel film Ben focused on Willard's friend from the original film. It boasted a soundtrack with the single Ben from Michael Jackson.

MeTV is currently celebrating the holiday season with its annual A Very Merry MeTV event. This celebration runs from Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day. The network is offering a diverse lineup of classic holiday-themed TV series and beloved movies. The inclusion of trivia and production insights adds an educational layer to the entertainment value.

Adding to this celebration is the premiere of Svengoolie's Yule Log on Christmas morning. It will air from 6 to 8 a.m. ET and PT, offering a festive new twist on the network's tradition. Svengoolie will trade his usual spooky surroundings for the warmth of a crackling fireplace. The two-hour broadcast promises special guests and guest appearances.

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The Christmas Day lineup includes classic shows like The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Dragnet and Leave It to Beaver are also scheduled for the morning slots. M*A*S*H episodes air in the afternoon and evening, followed by The Andy Griffith Show. This variety ensures that MeTV remains a relevant and engaging channel throughout the year.

The screening of Willard provides a significant opportunity for horror enthusiasts to revisit cinema history. The film's reputation as a truly disturbing story continues to attract new generations of viewers. The broadcast ensures the psychological depth of the narrative is accessible to television audiences. This type of programming reinforces MeTV's position as a premier destination for classic and cult television.

MeTV continues to expand its library of classic horror and mystery content through the Svengoolie brand. The network has indicated that this screening is part of a broader effort to engage fans of vintage television. The success of similar classic movie showings suggests a sustained interest in curated cinematic experiences. Fans are encouraged to check local listings for future airings of Willard or other films.

The contrast between the dark themes of Willard and the festive holiday programming highlights the network's versatility. Viewers can anticipate a mix of spooky thrills and seasonal warmth in the coming weeks. The show's ability to balance these elements contributes to its enduring popularity among niche audiences. The detailed information provided about the cast helps build a community of knowledgeable fans.