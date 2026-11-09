Svengoolie's Yule Log Returns to MeTV for Christmas Morning Tradition

Svengoolie returns to MeTV for the annual A Very Merry MeTV event, headlining Svengoolie's Yule Log on Christmas morning with special guests and holiday programming.

MeTV is set to bring holiday warmth to viewers this December 25th with the premiere of Svengoolie's Yule Log as part of its annual A Very Merry MeTV celebration. The special programming block kicks off Christmas morning at 6:00 a.m. ET/PT, offering a two-hour festive event that replaces the host's typical spooky atmosphere with cozy holiday cheer. Rich Koz, the iconic vampire known as Svengoolie, will trade his haunted mansion setting for the comforting glow of a crackling fireplace.

Christmas Day Schedule Details

Rich Koz, who performs under the persona of the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo, leads this special broadcast dedicated to seasonal joy. The event serves as the centerpiece of MeTV's extended holiday lineup, which runs from Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day. During the Yule Log segment, Koz is joined by members of The Sven Squad and various surprise guests. These appearances include Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo, along with other visitors whose identities remain a surprise until the broadcast begins. Viewers can expect a relaxed, conversational tone as the host shares festive stories by the fire.

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Extended Holiday Programming Lineup

MeTV fills the rest of the December 25th schedule with beloved classic television series and holiday-themed movies. The network continues its tradition of featuring fan favorites throughout the day. Early morning programming includes Alfred Hitchcock Presents showing the episode Together at 1:05 a.m. Midday offerings feature Matlock with the episode The Scrooge airing at 10:00 a.m. The evening broadcast highlights M*A*S*H, with two episodes dedicated to the holiday season. The first, Dear Dad, airs at 6:00 p.m., followed by T'was the Day After Christmas at 7:30 p.m.

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Host Persona and Special Guests

The core of the Yule Log event relies on the unique charm of Svengoolie and his extended network of characters. Rich Koz maintains his long-standing role as the host of this annual tradition, ensuring the continuity of the A Very Merry MeTV brand. The inclusion of surprise guests adds an element of unpredictability to the two-hour runtime. Fans of the show have been encouraged to tune in early to see which familiar faces from the Svengoolie universe will make an appearance at the fireplace. The visual aesthetic shifts dramatically from the usual gothic horror themes to bright, warm, and inviting holiday decor.

Viewer Expectations and Broadcast Context

This broadcast marks the latest iteration of MeTV's commitment to providing family-friendly holiday entertainment. The network has positioned Svengoolie's Yule Log as a standalone event within the larger A Very Merry MeTV framework. Viewers are advised to prepare for a mix of relaxation and nostalgia. The scheduling ensures that the special is available for early risers and late-night watchers alike throughout the day. The complete schedule reflects a strategic blend of horror classics during the night and festive sitcoms during the day. This structure supports the network's goal of capturing audiences seeking comfort television during the Christmas holiday.