Sven-Goran Eriksson Estate HMRC Tax Debt Johan Lina

HMRC pursues £3.5m tax debt from late England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's estate. Family fights to protect assets for heirs Johan and Lina amid significant financial losses.

The estate of late football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is currently under intense financial pressure from HM Revenue & Customs ( HMRC) regarding an unpaid tax liability of £3.5million. This legal and financial pursuit follows the death of the former England manager in August 2024, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. The British tax authority is attempting to recover these funds from the assets left behind, creating a contentious situation involving his surviving family members and legal representatives.

Estate Asset Liquidation Efforts

Efforts to settle the substantial debts have forced the family of Sven-Goran Eriksson to liquidate key properties and memorabilia at significant losses. Last year, the family sold his seven-bedroom mansion named Bjorkefors, located in Torsby, Sweden, on the banks of Lake Fryken. Although the property was initially listed for £2million, the family had to reduce the price by £400,000 to attract buyers, ultimately selling it to an anonymous e-commerce businesswoman for at least £1.3million. This transaction resulted in a loss of approximately £3million compared to the original purchase price of £4.5million made in 2002, severely impacting the available liquidity of the estate.

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Legal Arguments and Financial Dispute

Anders Runebjer, the lawyer representing the estate of Sven-Goran Eriksson, has publicly disclosed the financial status of the estate to The Sun, stating that there is effectively no money left to satisfy the tax demands. Runebjer revealed that the estate possesses only £300,000 in a UK bank account and £1million held in a Cayman Islands tax haven. The lawyer informed HMRC that these specific funds are reserved for the benefit of Eriksson's children and cannot be seized. Runebjer argued that while Sven-Goran Eriksson paid his taxes promptly during his lifetime, a change in rules has led to the current posthumous claim of £3.5million plus interest.

Family Priorities and Heir Protection

The primary objective of Anders Runebjer and the family of Sven-Goran Eriksson is to salvage any remaining funds for his two children, Johan and Lina. Johan Eriksson, 47, and Lina Eriksson, 39, are the children of Sven-Goran Eriksson from his first marriage to Ann-Christine Pettersson. The lawyer emphasized that his duty is to prioritize the financial security of the children over the claims of the British taxman. Sven-Goran Eriksson had previously admitted to being "stupid" with his money, acknowledging in a final interview that he did not manage his finances well and trusted others to handle his wealth.

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Additional Asset Sales and Market Value

In March 2025, the family of Sven-Goran Eriksson was forced to auction off 349 items of memorabilia to raise additional capital for the estate. These items included a lunch invitation from the late Queen, a hand-written team note inside an Armani suit worn during the 2006 World Cup, and the BBC Coach of the Year trophy from 2001. The auction also featured a Premier League Manager of the Month award from his tenure at Manchester City and an Ivory Coast football shirt signed by Didier Drogba. These collectibles reportedly sold for a combined total of £140,000, providing some relief but far short of the outstanding debts.

Historical Financial Context

The current financial struggle stands in stark contrast to the immense earnings of Sven-Goran Eriksson during his managerial career. He was estimated to have received approximately £7million in pay-offs alone from his roles managing England, Manchester City, and Mexico. Despite his time living in luxury properties and his high-profile relationships, including one with Nancy Dell'Olio during his England tenure, and his partnership with Yaniseth Alcides until his death, the estate has failed to retain significant value. The estate must now navigate these complex legal hurdles while managing the grief of losing the former international boss.