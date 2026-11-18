Suzy Biszantz joins Perfect Moment as CEO, bringing 25+ years of fashion expertise to lead the luxury ski brand's global growth and innovation.

Perfect Moment was founded in 1984 in Chamonix, France, by extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard. British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk purchased the brand in 2010.

It produces high-endof G/Fore, a golf and lifestyle brand that is a division of the Richemont-owned Peter Millar. However, after a short time in the position, she quietly exited and was succeeded by Scott Ruerup.

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“G/Fore moved to Raleigh, N.C. , 15 months into me being there,” she said.

“I have three kids in school in Los Angeles, so I rolled off in March, and I took a few months off, which was nice. I haven’t had that in 25 years. I’ve been on the board of Oofus for the last three years, and I really enjoyed that.

Then I started consulting as of July 1 with Perfect Moment, and I spent four months with them, almost full time before coming on board as. So I’ve really been embedded into the business and working with the entire team here on this transition. ”running a range of fashion companies.

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Before G/Fore, she spent nine years at Centric Brands, including four as group president of the men’s and women’s apparel division, overseeing Hervé Léger, Joe’s Jeans, Hudson Jeans, Buffalo Jeans, Zac Posen and Izod. She also played a pivotal role in creating and launching Favorite Daughter.

Prior to, she served as CEO of La Perla’s North American division and while at Greg Norman, which was a division of Reebok at the time she was there, Biszantz helped position the business for a sale to Adidas. Early in her career, Biszantz also worked for Ashworth, another well-known golf brand. And now, she’s turning her attention to the ski slopes.

At Perfect Moment, she will oversee global business strategy, operations and growth across retail, wholesale, e-commerce, international markets and supply chain.

“Having worked closely with the Perfect Moment team over the past several months, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the brand and the tremendous opportunity ahead,” she said. “Perfect Moment has a distinctive identity and an authentic connection with its customers. I’m excited to build on that foundation, sharpen our product and brand strategy, expand our global reach and position Perfect Moment for sustainable, long-term growth.

”has always been deeply personal to me, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. I’m excited for this next chapter under Suzy’s leadership and look forward to continuing to support the brand’s creative vision and evolution. ” Biszantz credited Jane Gottschalk with elevating the fashion quotient of the brand. When Donard started it, it was mainly menswear and catered to extreme, free-ride athletes, but that changed after the Gottschalks bought the business.

“Jane brought a female DNA to the brand which had become known for its technical elegance,” she said. “There’s definitely a fashion and elevated portion of the brand that’s very trend-driven, and there’s also a very functional element. She’s done a great job positioning the women’s side of the business since they’ve owned it, and then recently we relaunched men’s, which harkens back to the roots and DNA of the brand.

”Biszantz said that Perfect Moment has created a strong business targeting the alpine lifestyle, “but there are other applications where Perfect Moment can extend to other parts of people’s lives and as we look to the future, we’re going to create a brand that resonates for all four seasons. Right now, the business is primarily ski-focused, but we’re expanding categories like lifestyle outerwear, which is a huge growth opportunity for us.

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And beautiful knitwear like cashmere sweaters that reflect that alpine lifestyle. ” As Jane Gottschalk transitions into her new role, Biszantz said Laura Pizzi, who joined Perfect Moment about a year ago after nine years working at Moncler Genius, has been elevated to design director.

“She’s got a great taste level and has worked in men’s and women’s so she’s really positioned to manage our design team moving forward. ” Biszantz said she’ll continue to live in Los Angeles and will travel to the brand’s Notting Hill headquarters about once a month. She’ll also spend time at the showrooms in New York, Paris and Milan.

“I see myself being in the market as I’ve always loved being very customer-focused,” she said. In addition to a direct-to-consumer business, Perfect Moment is also sold at high-end specialty stores in Aspen, Vail, Big Sky, Jackson Hole and other resort communities in the U.S., as well as at Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Revolve, Selfridges and Liberty.

Nearly 40 percent of the company’s total sales come from the U.S. “There’s a lot of brand recognition in the U.S., but people can’t find it unless they’re in Vail or Aspen,” she said. So in addition to replatforming its website, she said the company is migrating to Shopify in April, which she said will be “a game changer.

” Biszantz recognizes that there is a lot of competition in the luxury ski market, but she believes Perfect Moment can continue to expand its reach.

“There are a lot of brands who’ve come into this space, but I think there’s a lot of untapped potential here,” she said. “Everybody is really believing in that alpine lifestyle right now and what it means to people’s health and wellness. We have the heritage and history to build on, and a lot of authenticity in what has become a very relevant category.

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