Suzanne Simpson Disappearance: Husband's Defense Seeks Evidence Holes as Search for Remains Continues

Four months after Texas real estate agent Suzanne Simpson vanished, her husband, Brad Simpson, is on trial for her murder. The defense is scrutinizing the evidence, while authorities persist in their search for Suzanne's remains.

Suzanne Simpson , a 51-year-old Texas real estate agent , disappeared on October 6, 2023, after an alleged altercation with her husband, Brad Simpson , in front of their Olmos Park home near San Antonio. Authorities believe Brad intentionally caused Suzanne's death on that day. Brad Simpson , 54, remains in the Bexar County Jail with a combined $3 million bond.

He faces two first-degree felony charges: murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member. The charges also include tampering with a corpse, two additional counts of tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Authorities are still searching for Suzanne's remains. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Deon Cockrell stated that investigators are committed to finding Suzanne's body, emphasizing that they share the same desire as her family. An affidavit from November revealed that law enforcement believes there are no signs of Suzanne being alive. The defense team is seeking to identify holes in the prosecution's evidence before moving forward with a motion to quash the indictment. They are awaiting approximately one terabyte of evidence from the Texas Rangers, expected to amount to five to six terabytes in total.Brad's unusual behavior after Suzanne's disappearance sparked suspicion. He shut down his phone, drove with peculiar items in his truck bed, visited a dump site, and cleaned his truck at a car wash. A neighbor reported witnessing Brad assaulting Suzanne on the night of her disappearance and later heard screams from the nearby woods. The couple's five-year-old child told a school counselor that she saw her father push Suzanne against the wall, hit her in the face, and injure her elbow inside their residence. The child also claimed that Brad turned off Suzanne's phone during an argument. Crucially, Suzanne's DNA was found on a reciprocating saw that Brad concealed days after her disappearance, according to indictment documents and KABB





