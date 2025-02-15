Suzann Pettersen Backs LPGA's Tough New Pace of Play Policy

LPGA legend Suzann Pettersen supports the LPGA's new pace of play policy, which aims to reduce round times by enforcing a 10-second shot clock. Pettersen believes the policy, while drastic, is necessary to address the growing issue of slow play on the tour.

LPGA Tour and Solheim Cup legend Suzann Pettersen has voiced her strong support for the new pace of play policy recently approved by the world's premier women's golf tour. The policy, aimed at reducing the length of play on the circuit and making events less time-consuming, has garnered attention from players and fans alike. In a statement to Golf Monthly, Pettersen expressed her conviction that pace of play on the LPGA Tour is a pressing issue requiring immediate attention.

While acknowledging that the policy represents drastic measures, she argued that it is the most effective way to address the problem. 'Now that I watch a lot of golf on TV, something needs to happen,' Pettersen said. 'The LPGA's new policy might seem brutal, but if there are no real consequences, players won't adjust. I don't know any player that loves being on the course for five and a half hours, it's in everyone's best interest to speed up play.' The Norwegian golfer went on to advocate for innovative approaches to grow the game. 'Golf is a very traditional sport,' she said, 'but we've seen change on the men's side, good and bad, and sometimes shaking things up is a good thing.' Pettersen, who began her professional career in 2000, primarily competing on the LPGA Tour, has amassed a remarkable record of 15 tournament victories at that level, including two major championships. She also holds six titles on the Ladies European Tour. Throughout her illustrious career, the Norwegian star has represented Europe in nine Solheim Cup editions, emerging victorious in four of them. She later returned to the team as captain for two editions, securing a tie in 2023 (Europe retained the trophy) and suffering a loss in 2024. The LPGA Tour's new policy is scheduled to take effect next March. It establishes a strict 10-second time limit for players to execute their golf shots, with penalties ranging from fines to two-stroke deductions for violations. Pace of play has been a subject of scrutiny for some time on both the LPGA Tour and other professional circuits, including the men's tours. The PGA Tour, for instance, has also implemented measures to address the issue by reducing field sizes, a move that has faced criticism from those who believe it unfairly favors top-ranked players. The debate surrounding pace of play has sparked a flurry of opinions from players. Recently, Lucas Glover called for a ban on the AimPoint green-reading technique, claiming it does not yield accurate results and unduly prolongs the round. Collin Morikawa, a prominent player utilizing the technique, countered by suggesting that long putters, a controversial type of club employed by Glover and numerous other players, should also be banned.





