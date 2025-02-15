SUVs Surge: Trucks and SUVs Dominate US Auto Market in 2023

The American auto market saw a clear preference for larger vehicles in 2023, with trucks and SUVs capturing 75% of all registrations. This trend was led by a 5% increase in SUV sales, solidifying General Motors' position as the segment leader. Meanwhile, the popularity of EVs and plug-in hybrids continued to rise, while sales of traditional ICE vehicles experienced a slight decline.

Trucks and SUVs dominated the American auto market in 2023, accounting for a massive 75% of all vehicle registrations. JATO Dynamics reports that out of the 16.09 million vehicles sold, a staggering 9.17 million were SUVs, marking a 5% surge from the previous year. General Motors (GM) reigns supreme in this segment with a commanding 15.6% market share , followed closely by Toyota (13.3%), Hyundai-Kia (12.6%), and Ford (9.6%). While Honda secured the fifth spot with 9.

4%, they celebrated the fastest SUV growth, fueled by the popularity of models like the CR-V, HR-V, and Pilot.The redesigned Chevrolet Trax emerged as another star, experiencing the most significant market share increase and claiming the 15th best-selling vehicle title in America. Its starting price of $20,500 and substantial improvements over its predecessor have contributed to its success. In a noteworthy shift, the Ford F-150, despite a recent facelift, witnessed a 5% decline in sales, dropping to 460,915 units. This allowed the Toyota RAV4 to ascend to the top spot as America's best-selling vehicle with sales of 475,193 units.The automotive landscape continues to evolve as electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids gain momentum. Sales of EVs jumped by 12%, while plug-in hybrid sales skyrocketed by 39%. Conversely, sales of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles dipped by 0.6% to 12.05 million units. This minor decline, however, signifies a crucial shift as ICE-powered vehicles' market share dipped below 80% for the first time





