SUV Thirst for Fuel Efficiency

The rise in SUV popularity has led to a decline in fuel efficiency for both petrol and diesel cars. Hybrid cars, while more fuel-efficient, are not as beneficial as advertised due to unrealistic 'official' fuel efficiency figures.

New car buyers are getting the same number of miles from a full fuel tank as they would have done 20 years ago – and it's all because of our thirst for SUV s.

Market analysis has revealed that the average miles per gallon (mpg) figure for new petrol cars registered in Britain in 2025 was 47mpg – the same as it was back in 2006. The new report by Vehicle Data Global (VDG) says average new petrol car fuel economy peaked in 2016 at 55mpg, but has been getting increasingly worse over the last decade due to rising demand for heavy, gas-guzzling motors.

Its investigation found things are even worse for new diesel cars. Average efficiency also peaked in 2016 at 64mpg, but has now fallen to just 43mpg for new models sold last year. This is lower than 20 years ago, when the average new diesel car's fuel economy was 47mpg. VDG said the reason is indisputable, highlighting the direct correlation between today's insatiable demand for SUVs and crossover cars and a decline in average fuel economy.

New SUV body-style registrations climbed over 20 years from 6.7 per cent of the market to 59.5 per cent last year. At the same time, VDG has identified that this was accompanied by a 25 per cent increase in average car weight. Two wars in four years have further exposed motorists to major fuel price surges, as Britain saw the biggest fuel cost spike on record when the Iran conflict began.

Average fuel efficiency for new petrol cars has fallen back to 2006 levels and new diesels are even less economical than they were 20 years ago. Why? The popularity of SUVs. How much more are SUVs costing drivers in fuel?

VDG's analysis suggests that, in financial terms, Britons' hunger for bigger cars is coming at a high cost. For an average motorist who covers 7,100 miles a year, they are paying £142 per annum more to fill the tank of a new petrol car than they would have done just a decade ago. For diesel owners, the price gap is an eye-watering extra £407 annually. And diesel drivers are facing a fuel-bill double whammy over the last decade.

While the fuel economy of new diesel cars has declined by 31 per cent compared to 2016, diesel pump prices have increased by around 70 per cent over the same period. Even switching to hybrid cars – which have soared in popularity to become the second most-bought powertrain today – to boost miles per gallon isn't getting Britons as far as they might have been led to believe.

These models are powered by a petrol or diesel engine alongside a supplementary electric motor and small onboard battery. Conventional 'self-charging' hybrids (HEVs) have smaller batteries and shorter electric-only ranges, though are more economical on motorway runs. By contrast, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which have larger – and heavier – batteries, can run in e-mode for longer but aren't as efficient on longer journeys.

VDG found that hybrid drivers aren't benefiting as much as they hoped from the greater 'official' fuel efficiency figures advertised by carmakers. This is because the average 186mpg quoted by manufacturers for new models in 2025 is typically achieved through testing in ideal conditions that maximise electric-only driving, which is unlikely to be replicated in the real world.

In fact, the so-called cost-saving benefits of PHEV models are seen as so misleading that the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has called the misinformation 'a scandal with echoes of dieselgate'. The ECIU said owners of PHEVs are 'likely spending almost twice as much money to fuel their cars than their manufacturers have led them to believe'.

While motorists are told their annual fuel and electricity bills for the most popular PHEVs sold in Britain will total around £530, the ECIU says the reality is that owners will likely be parting with up to £985 a year. The think tank explains this is because 'petrol is more expensive per mile than electricity', and PHEV owners typically don't charge their cars often enough to make the most of the electric benefits.

Eight in 10 of the most-bought models in 2024 were SUV-type vehicles. A total of 193 SUV or crossover models were available last year in the UK, and the rise in EVs is pushing this trend upwards





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