SUV Sparks Deadly Collision in North Hollywood, Killing Three

A light‑colored SUV struck pedestrians on North Lankershim Boulevard, killing three and injuring several others in a traffic collision that raised questions about intent.

A light‑colored SUV collided with pedestrians on the 5300 block of North Lankershim Boulevard near Weddington Street at about 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, killing three people and leaving several others critically injured. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) officials confirmed that the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics transported an additional three patients to nearby hospitals.

Mechanism of the Fatal Incident

Video footage captured by the local station Sky5 shows the driver standing alert beside the vehicle and speaking with firefighters as he was moved into a wheelchair. Following the impact, emergency crews had to extricate the driver from the SUV, which was eventually pulled from a food vendor's tent. Debris from the collision was scattered across the sidewalk and the busy Lankershim corridor, a route frequently used by Metro riders boarding and disembarking from buses and trains.

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Stakeholder Views and Investigation Status

LAFD officials have not yet determined whether the crash was intentional. Authorities are treating the incident as an expanded traffic collision, pending further investigation. The driver was also taken to a hospital, but no statements have been released regarding his medical condition or any potential liability.

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Impact on the Community and Future Actions

The crash occurred nearly two months after a television helicopter crew died in a separate Los Angeles incident while filming a bus crash, killing reporter Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and bystander Edy Gutierrez. Residents in the area have expressed concern over pedestrian safety on a thoroughfare known for heavy commuter traffic. City officials have announced that additional traffic cameras will be installed and speed limits will be reviewed to prevent future tragedies on North Lankershim Boulevard.