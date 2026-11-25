The call came in around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Sun Hill Road and Junction Road, where the police said they found an SUV 'fully engulfed' in flames.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Sun Hill Road and Junction Road, where the police said they found an SUV "fully engulfed" in flames.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Sun Hill Road and Junction Road, where the police said they found an SUV "fully engulfed" in flames.

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