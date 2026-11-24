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Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall. A driver was taken to a hospital after her SUV hit a wall and flipped onto its side in Pflugerville early Monday, police said.

A driver was taken to a hospital after her SUV hit a wall and flipped onto its side in Pflugerville early Monday, police said. The Pflugerville Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash near FM 685 and Dalshank Street after a call came in at about 6:15 a.m.The driver told police she overcorrected while trying to avoid another vehicle. The SUV left the roadway, hit a wall and flipped onto its side, police said.

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Fire breaks out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's LA-area estate, TMZ reportsSan Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation. All northbound lanes of U.S. 183 before Cameron Road closed after an SUV hit the median and flipped, scattering debris.