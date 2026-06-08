Sutton Woman's Life Upended by Illegal E-Bike Collision Highlights Insurance Gap and Fear

A woman in Sutton, London, describes her transformation from adventurous to fearful after being struck by an illegally ridden e-bike on a pavement, suffering severe injuries and PTSD, with no insurance coverage from the operator to cover her medical costs.

Sandy Peters, once an adventurous and altruistic woman who ran marathons, traveled solo through India and Peru, and volunteered with street children and in a maternity hospital, now lives in constant fear after a life-changing e-bike collision.

The incident occurred seven months ago in the London Borough of Sutton when a teenage boy riding an e-bike illegally on the pavement at high speed struck her from behind, throwing her face-first into a brick wall. The crash left Sandy with severe physical injuries including a shattered nose, broken cheekbones, a misaligned lower jaw, and nerve damage to several front teeth requiring costly dental work she cannot afford.

She also suffers from severe PTSD, struggling to access timely treatment due to NHS waiting lists. The psychological impact has been profound; she describes herself as nervous, jumpy, and cautious, now afraid to walk on pavements and haunted by anything in her periphery. Her son, walking with her at the time, believed she was dying, witnessing her choking on her own blood as paramedics suctioned her airway.

Sandy highlights that the e-bike involved had no third-party insurance, and the operator, Forest, along with Sutton Council which granted them an exclusive contract, has no legal obligation to ensure such coverage. Unlike some companies such as Lime that choose to insure riders, Forest exercises its right not to, leaving Sandy with limited recourse for redress.

She hopes a law firm might take her case on a no-win, no-fee basis to push for tighter regulations on Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs), addressing the current chaotic landscape that endangers victims. A lone parent sharing her home with her adult son and daughter, Sandy works in education and finds solace in poetry, capturing her trauma in verses about bones, teeth, and her face remaining broken beneath fading bruises.

The collision happened on her son's 22nd birthday, October 30, as they walked to a cafe for a celebratory brunch, both on the pavement, chatting about a historic house, when the illegal ride changed their lives forever





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E-Bike Accident Sutton London Pavement Cycling Third-Party Insurance PTSD Personal Injury Regulation Forest E-Bikes NHS Waiting Lists Victim Redress

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