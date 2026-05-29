Sutton Foster Opens Up About Loneliness Amid Rumored Tension with Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife

Sutton Foster reveals feelings of loneliness and advocates for female solidarity amid reports of a request from Hugh Jackman's ex-wife to meet her.

Sutton Foster , the Broadway star and girlfriend of actor Hugh Jackman , has opened up about feeling isolated and alone despite her successful career. In a recent interview, the 51-year-old actress confessed that even as a leading lady, she often experiences profound loneliness.

Speaking on a Women's Health Lab panel in New York City titled The Science of Staying Strong, Foster shared her personal struggles: 'I've been a leading lady for a long time… but often I feel really alone. I reached out to a lot of my contemporaries last year, and a lot of the women on Broadway, and we all are usually on our own. Everyone shared the commonality of loneliness.

' Her comments come days after she was photographed on a tense outing with Jackman, amid reports that his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has requested a meeting with Foster. The actress also addressed the perceived rivalry among women in high-profile positions, emphasizing that women of power can support each other rather than being pitted against one another.

This sentiment resonates with the ongoing speculation about tension between Foster and Furness, as sources claim the ex-wife wants closure by meeting her former husband's new partner. According to an insider, Furness is not angry but seeks to clear the air and speak her truth, hoping to move forward without awkwardness. Jackman and Foster, who confirmed their romance in January 2025 after Jackman's split from Furness, have been increasingly public about their relationship.

They made their first joint appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, a move that some viewed as a bold statement following Jackman's divorce last June. The couple's outings have been scrutinized, with a recent gym visit in New York City adding to the buzz. Foster's remarks about loneliness and female solidarity suggest she is navigating the complexities of her new relationship under the spotlight.

As the trio attempts to find harmony, Foster's advocacy for women supporting women offers a hopeful perspective. The actress, known for her roles in Broadway productions like The Music Man alongside Jackman, continues to focus on her career while managing personal challenges. Her candidness about loneliness highlights a common struggle among performers, who often lead solitary lives despite public adoration.

With her latest interview, Foster aims to shift the narrative from competition to collaboration, urging women in similar positions to uplift each other. The situation remains fluid, but Foster's words provide insight into her emotional state and her desire for unity rather than discord. As the entertainment world watches, Foster's journey serves as a reminder of the pressures faced by those in the public eye and the importance of empathy and support among women





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrity Relationships Loneliness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman's Hoodie Message and Ex-Wife's Closure Request Amid New Romance with Sutton FosterAustralian actor Hugh Jackman has been spotted wearing a hoodie with the slogan 'finish it' following reports that his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness wishes to meet his new girlfriend Sutton Foster for closure. The couple, who publicly confirmed their romance in January 2025, made an appearance at the Met Gala together, sparking further discussion about Jackman's swift public displays with Foster after his split from Furness. Meanwhile, insiders suggest that Furness, 70, seeks a meeting with Foster to ease tensions and 'speak her truth' after feeling humiliated by their public outings. Jackman, 57, is said to feel 'blindsided' by the request but is open to meeting. Additional rumors indicate that Jackman and Foster are planning a wedding soon once her divorce is finalized, with no prenup in place despite his $170 million fortune.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Seen for the 1st Time Since Being Reportedly 'Blindsided' by His Ex-Wife's RequestIs there trouble in paradise?

Read more »

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Reportedly Facing Relationship Issues After Report His Ex-Wife 'Turned' Hollywood 'Against' ThemTrouble in paradise already?

Read more »

Hugh Jackman Faces More Negative News Amid Report His Ex-Wife 'Turned' Hollywood 'Against' Him Following Alleged Sutton Foster AffairThe actor said he's no longer going to 'sit back quietly and take it.'

Read more »