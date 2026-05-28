Sutton Foster Admits Feeling 'Really Alone' Amid Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Request to Meet His New Partner

Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster has opened up about feeling 'really alone' in her high-profile position, referencing her relationship woes and alluding to the perceived tension between her and Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. She also emphasized the importance of women in high-profile positions supporting each other.

Hugh Jackman 's girlfriend Sutton Foster has admitted she feels 'really alone,' days after being pictured on a tense outing with the actor. The actor, 57, and Broadway star, 51, publicly confirmed their romance in January 2025, a year after he announced that he and Deborra-Lee Furness had split, and it was claimed days later that his ex now wants to meet his new partner.

Now, Sutton has seemingly referenced her relationship woes in a new interview. She said: 'I've been a leading lady for a long time... but often I feel really alone.

'I reached out to a lot of my contemporaries last year, and a lot of the women on Broadway, and we all are usually on our own. Everyone shared the commonality of loneliness.

' Sutton then appeared to allude to the perceived tension between her and Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee, 70, adding she hoped women in high-profile positions could instead support each other. Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster has admitted she feels 'really alone,' days after being pictured on a tense outing with the actor It's been claimed that Hugh's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furnes has asked to meet his new partner Sutton, and the actress has now sseemingly referenced her relationship woes Speaking on a Women's Health Lab panel in New York City called The Science of Staying Strong, she said: 'Women of power can actually support each other.

We don't have to be pitted against each other.

' Last week, it was reported that Hugh and Sutton were left 'blindsided' by a shock request from his ex-wife to meet his new partner. However, Deb has no intention of causing trouble for the pair and wants to meet so they can all move forward.

'This isn't about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It's about closure,' an insider told New Idea magazine. They added that while Deborra was initially reluctant to meet, she now wants to, in an attempt to minimise some of the perceived tension.

'At this point it feels like something she needs to check off her list, if only to put an end to the awkwardness... also so she can speak her truth,' the insider added. They said that Hugh and Sutton had been very public about their new romance, which had come as a shock to Deborra, as they were visiting all the places that she used to go to with the Wolverine actor.

The source said that Hugh and Sutton were surprised by Deborra's request – but were open to the idea so they could clear the air of any perceived tension. Following the claims, Sutton and Hugh were pictured on a tense outing while heading to the gym in New York City.

Sutton stated that 'women of power shouldn't be pitted against each other', after sources said she and Hugh were surprised by his ex's request It comes after Hugh was slammed for attending this year's Met Gala in New York City with Sutton. The actor's shock move was seen as a brutal final blow to his ex-wife when they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, tenderly holding hands as they posed for photos.

The actor finalised his divorce from Furness last June, after 27 years of marriage, while his romance with Foster began in late 2024, following their starring roles in Broadway's 2021 revival of The Music Man. Hugh and his ex-wife previously attended multiple Met Galas, with their last joint appearance being in 2023. The actor notably showed up to the 2024 soiree solo and skipped the event altogether last year amid their high-profile split.

And for his grand 2026 return to the Met Gala, Hugh had Sutton by his side as he trekked up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase. Their Met Gala debut as a couple comes amid rumours that a wedding between the pair is close at hand. Back in February, the Globe claimed that Hugh rejected the idea of drawing up a prenup with the Broadway star.

The alleged wedding planning came less than a year after Hugh and Deborra-Lee finalised their bitter divorce, after separating in 2023





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