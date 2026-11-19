A pre-inquest hearing reveals how social services missed critical warnings about squalid conditions in the Sutton home where four young brothers perished in a blaze.

Great-grandmother Sally Hoath testified at the South London Coroner's Court that a social worker refused to enter the squalid Collingwood Road home where her great-grandsons died in a fire four months prior to the tragedy. The hearing focused on the conditions in the house where Deveca Rose lived with her four sons: twins Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and their younger brothers Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three.

Social Worker Avoided Squalid Home Entry

Sally Hoath stated she was present when a social worker visited Deveca Rose in September 2021. The social worker declined to enter the property, telling Rose, 'I can see you have a guest,' before leaving without inspecting the children's living environment. Mrs. Hoath noted this was her last meeting with Rose due to deteriorating health on her part. This refusal to engage directly with the family stands in stark contrast to the severe neglect later documented by investigators in the home.

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Coroner Reviews Duty of Care Failures

Coroner Dr. Sean Cummings addressed the pre-inquest review by stating it is too early to determine if any relevant authority failed in its duty regarding the deaths of the four boys. He emphasized that social services were already aware of significant clutter in the house and that the mother had reported spells of dizziness and fainting episodes with the children present. The coroner highlighted the need to carefully consider reports made in July and September, which claimed the apparent risk to life had been reduced, despite evidence to the contrary.

Defense Minimizes Authority Liability Claims

Barrister Ivor Collett, representing Sutton Borough Council, fiercely defended the local social services during the hearing. He argued that there was nothing to indicate a competent social worker would foresee an incident involving unsupervised young children and naked flames. Collett pushed for the inquest in April to be a less rigorous exercise, specifically avoiding an Article 2 inquest, and stated there is currently no basis for a finding of real and immediate harm caused by the authorities' actions or inactions.

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Severe Neglect and Conviction Details Revealed

Evidence presented indicates that Deveca Rose, now thirty-two, was convicted of four charges of manslaughter by an Old Bailey jury in January 2024 and sentenced to ten years in prison. The fire occurred on December 16, 2021, while Rose was at Sainsbury's shopping for non-essential items. Investigators found the children's beds had been dismantled, with Rose living in a single room using buckets as toilets. The kitchen was unusable, the bath was full of rubbish, and excrement was smeared on the walls. The boys had not attended school for three months prior to their deaths.

Forensic Evidence and Next Inquest Procedures

The blaze, believed to be started by a discarded cigarette or upturned tea light, resulted in the deaths of the four boys due to smoke inhalation. Neighbors heard screams of 'There's a fire' as flames engulfed the house, and firefighters later found the unconscious boys beneath their beds. Dr. Cummings noted that the house had no working toilets. Barrister Collett is preparing a redacted version of the two-thousand-page disclosure report. The boys' father, Dalton Hoath, plans to give evidence via a prepared statement due to his ongoing struggles, while Rose may decide not to give evidence at the upcoming inquest.