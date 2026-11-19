Pre-inquest details reveal social worker skipped entry to Sutton home of deceased Hoath brothers. Grandmother testifies regarding neglect before fatal blaze killed twins Kyson, Bryson, Leyton, and Logan.

The great-grandmother of four young brothers who perished in a house fire has provided critical testimony regarding the lack of intervention by social services prior to the tragedy. Sally Hoath informed the South London Coroner's Court that a designated social worker refused to enter the Collingwood Road residence four months before the fatal blaze occurred. This admission adds a significant dimension to the ongoing pre-inquest review hearing concerning the deaths of Kyson, Bryson, Leyton, and Logan Hoath.

Social Worker Declined Home Entry

Sally Hoath stated she was present at the property in September 2021 when a social worker arrived to assess the living conditions of Deveca Rose and her four sons. The social worker reportedly declined to enter the home, citing that Deveca Rose had a guest inside. Sally Hoath recalled asking if the social worker wished to see the children, but the professional responded by noting they could see Rose had company and subsequently departed without conducting an interior inspection. This moment marks the last time Sally Hoath saw Deveca Rose, as the great-grandmother's own health began to deteriorate shortly thereafter.

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Conditions Inside Collingwood Road Home

The living environment within the Sutton home was described by Coroner Dr. Sean Cummings as uninhabitable, featuring no working toilets and an unusable kitchen. Investigators found that the children had not attended school for three months, and their beds had been dismantled. Deveca Rose resided in a single room with her sons, utilizing buckets as toilets. The bathroom contained accumulated rubbish, while excrement was smeared on the walls and the garden overflowed with debris. These squalid conditions persisted despite previous reports made in July and September 2021, which claimed the apparent risk to life had been reduced.

Conviction and Parental Actions

Deveca Rose, aged thirty-two, was convicted of four counts of manslaughter by an Old Bailey jury in January last year and received a ten-year prison sentence. She had left her four young sons home alone for approximately forty minutes on December 16, 2021, to shop at a local Sainsbury's for non-essential items. During her absence, Rose remained on the phone with a friend, laughing and joking, while the children were left unsupervised. The fire, believed to be caused by either a discarded cigarette or an upturned tea light, engulfed the property while Rose was away, leading to the deaths of twins Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and their younger brothers Leyton and Logan, aged three.

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Sutton Council Defends Service Performance

Barrister Ivor Collett, representing Sutton Borough Council, vigorously defended the actions of the local social services department during the hearing. Collett argued that there was no basis for a finding of real and immediate harm, asserting that nothing would have given a competent social worker the impression that an incident involving unsupervised children and naked flames was imminent. He pushed for the upcoming inquest in April to remain a less rigorous exercise, explicitly avoiding Article 2 inquests. Collett also noted that he is preparing a redacted version of the two-thousand-page disclosure report for wider public reading, maintaining that redactions are standard procedure in cases of this nature.

Investigation and Future Proceedings

Coroner Dr. Sean Cummings acknowledged that social services were already aware of the clutter in the home, as Rose had reported spells of dizziness and fainting episodes with the children present during one such incident. Neighbors reported hearing the boys screaming that there was a fire as flames took hold. One resident attempted to break down the front door but was unable to gain access. Firefighters later discovered the unconscious bodies of the boys underneath their beds; they were transported to two separate hospitals but succumbed to smoke inhalation that night. While the boys' father, Dalton Hoath, is expected to give evidence via a prepared statement due to his ongoing struggles, Rose, represented by Wainwright and Co, may decide not to give evidence at the inquest.