Planning a sustainable Thanksgiving involves reducing food waste, choosing local and seasonal ingredients, minimizing single-use items, and reusing leftovers. These steps help lower greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and support local economies while maintaining holiday traditions.

Planning a Thanksgiving celebration while reducing your carbon footprint can be challenging, but far from impossible. The key is to focus on reducing food waste, choosing local food s, limiting single-use items and finding ways to reuse leftovers.

Americans generate significantly more waste during the holiday season. Household trash increases by as much as 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, growing from about 4 million tons to 5 million tons each week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. More than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

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For families looking to make their holiday gathering more sustainable, environmental experts recommend several simple changes that can reduce waste and conserve resources without sacrificing traditions. Food waste is one of the largest environmental impacts associated with Thanksgiving. The EPA says wasted food is a major source of methane emissions from landfills, a potent greenhouse gas. Check the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry before making a grocery list.

Purchasing local foods can support nearby farmers, strengthen local economies and help reduce food waste, according to the USDA. Consider:Serving seasonal Georgia foods such as sweet potatoes, collards, pecans and winter squash. Reducing meat consumption, even slightly, can lower greenhouse gas emissions and resource use. That doesn't mean removing turkey from the menu.

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Instead, consider balancing the meal with more vegetable-based options, such as:Pumpkin or pecan desserts made with regional ingredients. The EPA recommends reducing waste by reusing items whenever possible rather than relying on disposable products. Ceramic or reusable plates instead of disposable plates. If disposable products are necessary, choose compostable options where local composting programs are available.

Large amounts of Thanksgiving food are discarded each year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Packing leftovers before guests leave. Turning leftovers into soups, casseroles, sandwiches or pot pies. For food that cannot be eaten, composting is preferable to sending scraps to a landfill, according to the EPA.