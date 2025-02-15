Sustainable Swaps: Eco-Friendly Products That Make a Difference

Discover a collection of sustainable swaps that are good for the planet and your wallet. From biodegradable hair ties and reusable lint rollers to eco-friendly razors and washable face rollers, these innovative products help reduce waste and make a positive impact on the environment.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.Terra Ties is a small business that's creating a 100% biodegradable alternative to standard hair ties. Made for all genders and ages, these durable bands are made from natural rubber and organic cotton dyed with natural dyes.

'My hair is notorious for breaking hair bands. It’s over two feet long and extremely thick. I go through name-brand ties on an every-other-day basis. So far, my first one of these bands has lasted four weeks, holding down a legitimate mane. I appreciate the strength as a stay-at-home dad that has to wrestle three children.' —if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not disposable sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again. 'We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, clothes, bed, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with fewer tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there.' —that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible.They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely; you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done, you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these.reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and crossing'duster refills' off your shopping list for good., but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!' —because it instantly soaks up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.I used to run through blotting papers like mad, but this roller has saved my wallet.They really save me a lot of money as I haven't needed to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I use them to roll out sticky doughs, also. I am a fan! They fit a regular-sized cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!' —that has a pivoting head because, if you frequently shave, you're going to go through LOADS of plastic razors. This one is designed to last you LITERALLY FOREVER, uses recyclable blades, and delivers a silky smooth shave.is an eco-minded small biz founded by two Adams who set out to create a better razor that is also better for the environment. Their packaging is 100% plastic-free, and through financing initiatives to offset 100% of the company's CO2e emissions, they've become Climate Neutral certified. I know, I know — over $80 for a razor feels pretty steep, but plastic razors really add up over time, and this thing is STURDY. When first trying to eco-swap my shave routine, I tried a regularbecause it was a lot cheaper, and I basically bled to death (kidding, but I did cut myself a lot). It works really well for some people, but I had really come to rely on the pivoting head of the plastic razors I learned on. So imagine my pure delight when I finally snagged one of these beauties and could return to shaving without all the cuts and blood. It's really easy to change the blades, and I find myself getting a better shave because I'm not putting off buying another razor like I would befor





