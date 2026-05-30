Sustainable Gadgets: Beyond Green Marketing

Discover gadgets that truly prioritize sustainability, from modular laptops and repairable phones to energy-saving devices and solar chargers.

The sustainability of gadgets often goes beyond mere recycled plastic content. True sustainability means devices that are easily repairable, modular, or help conserve resources. Here are some gadgets that embody this: The Framework 16 laptop ($1,249) is a modular marvel with six expansion card slots for customization.

It offers powerful gaming performance with NVidia RTX5070 or AMD Radeon RX7700S GPU options. Meanwhile, the Fairphone 6 ($749) is an ethically manufactured, repairable phone with a replaceable battery and five-year warranty. For energy monitoring, the Refoss system ($169.98) helps identify power hogs and unusual activity. It operates locally without cloud reliance and integrates with Home Assistant.

For simpler needs, the Eve Energy Strip smart plug offers energy monitoring and automation, working with major smart home platforms. Lastly, for sustainable charging, consider the Anker 21W Portable Solar Charger with built-in USB-C PD charging for direct device charging





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Sustainable Gadgets Modular Laptops Repairable Phones Energy Monitoring Solar Chargers

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