Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Montecito for the holidays to visit Doria Ragland. The decision follows multiple exclusions from UK Royal Christmas events at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to return to their residence in Montecito, California, for the Christmas season to allow their children to spend time with their grandmother, Doria Ragland. The couple made the arrangement last week following direct discussions with the Duchess of Sussex's mother, confirming that Archie, who is seven years old, and Lilibet, who is five, are eager to see her.

Princess Catherine of Wales did not extend an invitation to the Sussexes for her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey this year. The couple was also excluded from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham and the private festive lunch for the extended family at Buckingham Palace, which was held ten days before December 25.

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Despite these exclusions, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist that the couple never expected to receive invitations to these specific events. Prince Harry previously indicated that his family would join Meghan's mother in the United States for the holidays during an appearance on ITV's This Morning program.

Sussex Family Plans and Holiday Activities

During the television interview, Prince Harry mentioned that he would be staying away from the kitchen on Christmas Day because both Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland are excellent cooks. He stated that his wife is very good in the kitchen and added that he would leave meal preparation to them.

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Prince Harry noted that the menu would likely feature traditional holiday foods such as a gumbo or turkey. Although he did not explicitly confirm the location of their celebrations at that moment, he mentioned that his children were excited about the prospect of seeing snow during the festive season.

Recent Public Appearances and Family Dynamics

Earlier this month, the Sussexes were spotted in public for the first time since returning to the UK from California, where they had lived for six years. The family attended a VIP preview event at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, where Harry and Archie were seen riding the dodgems bumper cars.

An onlooker observed that the children, particularly Archie, were the spitting image of Prince Harry. Meghan Markle watched from the sidelines with their daughter Lilibet, smiling and hugging her red-haired daughter while they waved as Harry steered the Ford bumper car around the track.

Long-Term Residence and Grandparent Relationships

A friend of the couple stated that they are aiming to keep a low profile until Christmas before traveling to California. The Sussexes plan to spend school holidays and half-terms in either California or Portugal, where they own a property, with their Montecito mansion serving as their primary base.

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Doria Ragland, who is seventy years old, has maintained a close bond with her grandchildren since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020. She resides in a bungalow in a wealthy district in Los Angeles, located less than a two-hour drive from the Montecito home, allowing for frequent visits.

King Charles and Queen Camilla saw their grandchildren in person for the first time in four years at Highgrove in July. Doria Ragland has visited the couple's new British home and was present in the UK while her daughter's father, Thomas Markle, faced legal issues regarding alleged offenses.