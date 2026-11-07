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Suspicious bets made before poll release

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Suspicious bets made before poll release
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Suspicious prediction market activity seen before election poll release, report says

Bets were placed shortly before two recent New York Times/Siena political polls were released to the public, according to a report. Suspicious prediction market bets were placed shortly before two recent New York Times/Siena political polls were released to the public, according to a report.

Vanderbilt University researchers said a Polymarket user bet almost $200,000 on Oct. 31 that Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts would be re-elected. An hour later, aThe user also placed similar large bets on other markets, including Kalshi, the report said.

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“There’s a series of circumstances here that it’s hard to write it off as a random occurrence,” said Brett Goldstein of the Vanderbilt Institute of National Security. It “requires further investigation.

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”that a US Army soldier had been charged after making more than $400,000 by betting on a prediction market allegedly using nonpublic information tied to a US operation involving then Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.that Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke was involved in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, which led to the capture of Maduro at a residence in Caracas, Venezuela, in January. Van Dyke allegedly used this information to buy “yes” shares in related Polymarket contracts, including “Maduro out by January 31” and “Trump invokes War Powers against Venezuela by January 31,” according to the DOJ. Nate Kostar

Cointelegraph#562 in United States

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