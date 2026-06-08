Suspects steal thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Brentwood store

Thieves hit a store in Brentwood Saturday just before closing time, taking thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Thieves hit a store in Brentwood Saturday just before closing time, taking thousands of dollars in merchandise. Christie Smith reports. Thieves hit a store in Brentwood Saturday just before closing time, taking thousands of dollars in merchandise.

It happened at the Card Lab, a Pokémon and sports collectible store. Its owner, Ronnie Hackett, said three people in dark clothing ran right before closing time and jumped on the counter and directly toward the shelf with the high-ticket booster boxes containing 36 packs of Pokémon cards and other items throwing them into a bag.

He says the employee had done some end of the day protocol putting some things upstairs and was going downstairs when she saw people jump over the counter. Hackett says he did what she felt was the right thing and ran back upstairs and locked herself in a break room while the thieves were inside. They were out the door quickly, Brentwood police were called, and so was Hackett, who came as quickly as he could.

“At the end of the day, I want these guys to be found. Granted, we may or may not get our stuff back, but there has got be consequences for doing what they’re doing. I would really hate for them to continue to keep doing this, so bringing the awareness is important for me,” Hackett said. Meantime, police say, based on preliminary information, this is being investigated as grand theft.

It’s an ongoing investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to contact Brentwood police.





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