Suspects in San Diego Mosque Shooting Identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez

The suspects in the fatal shooting outside a San Diego mosque have been identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez. Police found anti-Islamic writings and hate speech in their vehicle, and one of the suspects took a weapon from their parent’s home.

that left three people dead outside a San Diego mosque have been identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez , according to a law enforcement source.

At least one of the suspects took a weapon from their parent’s home, and left a suicide note that talked about racial pride, a law enforcement source told The Post. Clark attended Madison High School and was a standout wrestler, according to the school’s social media page. Cain Clark, 17, has been identified as one of the alleged gunman in Monday’s shooting at a San Diego mosque.

Clark and Vazquez were found dead inside a BMW from self-inflicted gunshot wounds only a few blocks from the Islamic Center of San Diego. Anti-Islamic writings were found in the suspect’s vehicle and ‘hate speech’ was written on the firearms used in the shooting, according to the source. Police revealed that around 9:42 a.m. they had received a call of a runaway juvenile from a concerned mother.

After speaking with the mom, police began to elevate the threat level the individual posed to the community





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San Diego Mosque Shooting Cain Clark Caleb Velasquez ACCIDENTALLY IDENTIFYING FACTORS HIGH SUSPENSION FACTORS INTELLIGENCE ALERT

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