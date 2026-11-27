Tacoma Police investigate a daylight robbery at Connections Fine Jewelry where three suspects in red hazmat suits used an axe and guns to steal merchandise before fleeing.

Tacoma Police Department officers are investigating a violent daylight robbery that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Connections Fine Jewelry. The incident took place in the 3800 block of N 26th Street in Proctor, where three suspects entered the store wearing red hazmat suits and masks to conceal their identities.

Violent Robbery Details and Tactics

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspects used an axe to smash glass display cases containing jewelry inside the shop. Spokesperson Shelbie Boyd confirmed that the individuals also robbed the store at gunpoint during the commission of the crime. The perpetrators acted in broad daylight, showing no hesitation in their violent tactics against the establishment.

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Escape Vehicle and Surveillance Footage

A video of the incident was uploaded to the Tacompton Files Facebook group, providing clear visual evidence of the event. The footage shows the three individuals in red hazmat suits as they fled in a maroon 2000s Buick Century or Regal. The license plate on the front of the vehicle was either missing or covered, and the rear plate was barely visible in the recording.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Tacoma Police are actively reviewing the surveillance material to identify the suspects and track the getaway vehicle. Investigators are asking the public to review the social media video and report any information regarding the maroon Buick or the individuals involved. The department is treating the armed robbery and property destruction as a high-priority case.

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Impact on Local Business and Community

This event has heightened security concerns for business owners in the Proctor neighborhood. The brazen nature of the attack, involving specialized protective gear and weapons, underscores the need for vigilance in commercial districts. Tacoma Police encourage residents and shoppers to remain aware of their surroundings during daily activities.

Next Steps in Criminal Investigation

Investigators continue to analyze all available evidence, including the uploaded video and witness accounts from the scene. The Tacoma Police Department plans to issue further updates as the investigation progresses and leads are developed. Authorities remind the community to contact them with any tips that may assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.