The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Colombian navy and the U.S. Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The French navy intercepted a semi-submersible craft suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Atlantic Ocean, a prosecutor said Wednesday, days after stopping a similar "The semi-submersible was flying no flag and was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking" when French forces intercepted it on November 17, said organized crime prosecutor Vanessa Perree.

No drugs were found but"the vessel's location, lack of flag, its clandestine nature and items discovered onboard" led to the arrest of two crew members, she added. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Colombian navy and the U.S. Joint Interagency Task Force South.

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Catherine Vautrin, France's armed forces minister "The French armed forces are maintaining their efforts in the fight against drug trafficking networks," she wrote on X. "With this intervention by the Armed Forces in the French Antilles, an entire criminal network and its associated logistics have been disrupted.

" Narco subs, which cannot go fully underwater, are popular among international drug traffickers as they can sometimes elude detection by law enforcement. It was the second interception of a semi-submersible in recent weeks by Caribbean-based French forces, she said.

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On November 12, the French navy seized nearly 330 pounds of cocaine from a similar craft, and the armed forces Les armées françaises ne relâchent pas l'effort dans la lutte contre les réseaux de narcotrafiquants.a intercepté une embarcation semi-submersible suspecte en océan Atlantique, permettant le placement en garde à vue de…Four Colombians were arrested during that operation and face charges including"unauthorized importation of narcotics committed by an organized gang.

" have been used for decades to ferry cocaine north from Colombia, the world's biggest cocaine producer, to Central America orSecurity forces storm scene, end Colombia supermarket siege