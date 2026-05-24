Suspected White House Shooter Nasire Best Allegedly Had Mental Health Concerns, Believed He Was Jesus Christ

Nasire Best, a 21-year-old man from Maryland, shot dead after opening fire at a White House checkpoint, had mental health concerns and previous encounters with the security agencies at the White House. He allegedly believed he was Jesus Christ. The White House was immediately placed on lockdown as President Donald Trump was inside. An adult civilian was injured during the shooting, although authorities said they were unclear if they were wounded by the suspect or during crossfire. Journalists gathered at the White House reported hearing up to 30 shots, which left them scrambling for cover.

The gunman shot dead after opening fire at a White House checkpoint has been identified as Nasire Best , 21, who allegedly had a documented history of mental health concerns and previous encounters with security agencies at the White House.

He approached a Secret Service post in Washington, DC, pulled out a weapon from his bag, and unleashed a hail of bullets, injuring an adult civilian during crossfire. Multiple law enforcement sources believe Best suffered from severe mental health issues and claimed to be Jesus Christ. The White House was immediately placed on lockdown as President Donald Trump was inside





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Crimes Security White House Shooter Nasire Best Mental Health Issues Gunman Believed He Was Jesus Christ Secret Service Paranoia Emotional Instability

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What we know about Nasire Best, Maryland man accused of White House shooting, sources sayNasire Best of Maryland has been identified as the man accused of shooting at Secret Service officers outside the White House.

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What we know about Nasire Best, Maryland man accused of White House shooting, sources sayNasire Best of Maryland has been identified as the man accused of shooting at Secret Service officers outside the White House.

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