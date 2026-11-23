Libyan officials say a suspected Ukrainian drone strike has hit a Russian warship at a naval base in Benghazi, Libya

In this satellite image provided by Vantor, the capsized Russian navy corvette Merkury is seen following a suspected Ukrainian drone strike at a naval base in Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday.

Suspected Ukrainian sea drones struck a Russian vessel at Benghazi’s naval base, severely damaging the ship and causing a fire, Libyan military officials said. Libya’s eastern government said it would investigate with Moscow, while the U.N. -backed administration in Tripoli warned against turning Libyan ports into arenas for outside conflicts. The suspected strike follows a March attack on a Russian tanker near Malta that Libyan officials also linked to Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya.

Also read Russian warship struck by suspected Ukrainian sea drones at Benghazi naval base, Libyan officials say

A suspected Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian warship Sunday at a Libyan naval base, Libyan officials said, the latest attack in the North African nation linked to Russia’s war on Ukraine. The strike at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian navy corvette, and ignited a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.

They said several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the ship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation into the attack. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two hit the warship, they said. The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to reporters.

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Libya has been divided since a North Atlantic Treaty Organization-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Qaddafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A United Nations-supported government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West. The eastern Libya-based government said in a statement that the strike Sunday caused an explosion and fire at the base, which was extinguished.

The Almasar satellite television channel aired video showing a vessel erupting into flames. It said the Libyan navy rescued the crew of the Maltese-flagged ship. A corvette warship is smaller than a frigate or destroyer and is built to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships.

The vessel had docked at the base for refueling and supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the east-based government in Libya, the statement said, without providing details on the vessel or its cargo. A joint investigation was launched with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” the statement said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. There was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine.

A European official said the reports of an explosion at Benghazi Port involving a Russian vessel appeared to be credible. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the vessel has been identified as a Russian corvette, adding they had no assessment of the cause at this time.

On Sunday evening, local media said that another sea drone hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off the Port of Benghazi in a separate attack. No further details were given. Almasar said that naval and air forces destroyed at least 12 other sea drones off the Mediterranean city. The western Libya government expressed concerns about “dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into external conflicts,” in an apparent reference to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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“The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores,” it said in a statement. In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also at other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told the Associated Press. After the blue wave: A moderate Democrat and an anti-Trump Republican analyze results Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected.

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