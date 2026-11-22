A suspected Ukrainian sea drone attack severely damaged the Russian corvette Merkury at Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, triggering a massive explosion and fire, with satellite imagery showing the vessel partially submerged.

A suspected Ukrainian drone attack destroyed a Russian warship off the coast of the Libya n port of Benghazi, according to Libya n military officials. The strike at Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Russian Navy corvette Merkury and triggered a fire at the facility.

Video footage shows the moment a suspected sea drone struck the vessel on Saturday night, causing a massive explosion and fireball. Satellite imagery appeared to show a blazing boat in the port. Later images showed the same warship partially submerged. Two Libyan military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on media access, verified that the warship was hit, causing a significant fire.

Also read Russian Corvette Merkury Destroyed in Benghazi Explosion

Merkury Corvette Status And Location Details

No information has been given on any casualties in the strike. The Merkury, a 344-foot corvette, had been stationed in Benghazi for several days after escorting a convoy of Putin's cargo vessels used to transport military supplies when it was struck. The corvette is assigned to Russia's Black Sea Fleet but is currently operating out of Northern Fleet bases.

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It had docked at the base for refueling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the administration in the east. According to an initial investigation by Libyan authorities, several Ukrainian sea drones were launched from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. Officials stated that at least four of these unmanned vessels were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their target.

However, two drones successfully breached the defenses and struck the Russian warship, resulting in heavy damage and igniting flames at the naval facility. The eastern Libya-based government released a statement confirming that the strike caused an explosion and subsequent fire, which was later extinguished. The statement did not disclose specific details regarding the vessel's cargo but announced that a joint investigation would be launched with Russia to uncover the circumstances and identify those behind the attack.

Ukrainian SBU Role And Responsibility Claims

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but a military source said the long-range strike had been carried out by the Ukrainian SBU. As of the reporting date, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the strike on the Merkury. There was no immediate comment from either the Russian Ministry of Defense or Ukrainian officials regarding the specific incident in Benghazi.

In contrast to the eastern administration, the government based in Tripoli, which is supported by the United Nations, expressed deep concern about the incident. In a public statement, the western government rejected the notion of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores.

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Tripoli Government Stance On Libyan Ports

They explicitly warned against dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into the war between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the fragile political divide that has persisted since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. This attack follows a pattern of previous covert engagements in the region. In March, Ukrainian forces operating under a secret agreement struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean near Maltese waters, an incident also attributed to suspected sea drone attacks.

The sanctioned vessel Sparta 2, which was previously used to transport weapons, was heading for the Russian port of Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea when it was struck in international waters. Officials told The Associated Press that the Ukrainian personnel, consisting mostly of drone experts, primarily operated from an air base in the coastal city of Misrata. Their presence has also been noted at other military facilities in Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya.

Previous Drone Attacks And Geopolitical Context

Merkury's sister ship, Boikiy, was seriously damaged by Ukrainian aerial drones while in drydock in St. Petersburg on June 3. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for long-running geopolitical rivalries, with the Libyan National Army controlling the east and south, while the UN-backed government holds sway in the west. The lack of immediate attribution and the complex web of foreign military presence suggest that the situation in Libyan waters remains volatile and subject to further external interference.