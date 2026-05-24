Suspected Shooter Allegedly Opened Fire at Secret Service Checkpoint Near White House

The suspected shooter opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint near the White House, injuring a bystander and injuring Secret Service agents with a gunshot. The incident was captured on video and is still under investigation.

An agency spokesperson also announced on Saturday, May 23, that a bystander was injured during the violent incident and is currently in critical condition. The suspected shooter — who has not been named publicly — allegedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington D.C.

, though no agents were injured. The incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Shocking new video footage shows the moment shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend





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Politics Security United States Shots Fired Near White House Grounds First Lady Melania Trump Secret Service Agent Hilton's Ballroom Attempt To Assassinate The President Interstate Transportation Of Weapons And Disch Suspected Shooter Cole Tomas Allen

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