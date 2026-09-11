FBI Confirms Woman Found Dead on MSC Seascape as Galveston Port Lockdown Continues

The FBI is investigating a suspected homicide on a cruise ship that docked in Galveston, Texas, after the ship's sudden return from a planned 7-day excursion.

Federal investigators confirmed Monday that a woman was found dead aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship, escalating a suspected homicide probe that has kept the vessel locked at the Port of Galveston. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office verified the identity of the deceased passenger and scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The MSC Seascape arrived in Galveston overnight after departing Sunday for a planned seven-day excursion to Mexico and Honduras. The ship returned to port prematurely due to the emergency, disrupting a vacation that was supposed to include stops in Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

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Passengers reported being cleared to depart again on Monday afternoon, though the extended delay has caused uncertainty regarding the remainder of the itinerary. Travelers described a tense atmosphere as authorities managed the scene and coordinated with the cruise line throughout the night.

An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent from the Texas City Resident Agency is leading the investigation in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, and Customs and Border Protection. Federal agents took crime scene bags and multiple individuals off the ship in handcuffs during the initial response.

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The incident highlights the growing frequency of federal investigations at the Port of Galveston, where passenger volumes hit record highs in the past two years. The FBI Texas City office has been boarding ships nearly every week since 2025 to address crimes committed in international waters.

Security concerns have intensified among travelers as the number of cruise passengers continues to surge in the region. The port has seen unprecedented traffic levels, drawing significant attention from federal law enforcement agencies responsible for maritime safety.

Cruise safety remains a priority for local authorities and federal agents working to prevent crimes on the high seas. The ongoing investigation underscores the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between the cruise industry and law enforcement.

Passengers and crew members remain on board the MSC Seascape while investigators gather evidence and process the case. The FBI has stated that they cannot provide additional details while the investigation remains active.

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The Port of Galveston continues to handle record-breaking passenger volumes as the region sees its busiest season in recent memory. This incident adds to the complex security landscape facing maritime authorities in Texas.

Further updates are expected as the autopsy results become available and the FBI releases more information about the suspect and the victim. The cruise line is working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers on the vessel.