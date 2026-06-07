Suspected Hamas terrorist busted for plot to bomb Israeli cruise

A suspected Hamas terrorist was arrested in Greece on Sunday for allegedly plotting to attack an Israeli cruise ship, according to officials. The 37-year-old Palestinian electrician, who has not be…

was arrested in Greece on Sunday for allegedly plotting to attack an Israel i cruise ship, according to officials. The 37-year-old Palestinian electrician, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on the island of Crete after officials claim he placed an online order for “chemical agents” that could be used to make explosives.

Anadolu via Getty Images Authorities discovered cell phones, a laptop, external hard drives and bank cards after searching homes in Crete and the Greek capital, Athens. His arrest is tied to that of four other Palestinians in Cyprus who are being investigated for “terrorism-related charges” and “belonging to a criminal organization,” officials said.

Israeli tourists gather as they prepare to embark upon buses after their arrival in Athens on June 3, 2026,The suspect was allegedly in contact with one of the four Palestinians in Cyprus — with whom he traveled to Malaysia for training on making explosives using commercially available chemical agents, according to police. Anadolu via Getty ImagesIsraeli tourists gather as they prepare to embark upon buses after their arrival in Athens on June 3, 2026,





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