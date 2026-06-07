Suspected Hamas terrorist arrested in Greece for allegedly plotting attack on Israeli cruise ship

A suspected Hamas terrorist reportedly granted asylum in Greece was arrested in Crete for allegedly plotting an attack on an Israeli cruise ship.

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The Gaza man, 37, was arrested on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday for his alleged ties to one of fourin Cyprus, having traveled with him to Malaysia, where they allegedly received training in making explosives from commercially available chemical agents. The Israeli cruise ship MS Crown Iris was the believed target of the attack before it was scheduled to arrive in Crete on Tuesday.

Police did not publicly identify the man or name a target in their initial statement. Searches in homes in both Crete and the Greek capital, Athens, turned up a number of mobile phones, a laptop, external hard drives and bank cards, The Associated Press reported.

A Wednesday protest at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, opposing the arrival of the Crown Iris cruise ship was a prelude to the arrest of a suspected Hamas terrorist who is alleged to have plotted an attack. The suspect, an electrician who has been reportedly living in Crete for the past year and working at a hotel there after being granted asylum, will appear before a magistrate later Sunday.

The suspected terrorist had placed an online order for what police said were"chemical agents" that could be used in the manufacture of explosives, according to the report. Protesters held banners and chanted slogans during a demonstration against Israeli tourists arriving aboard the Israeli-owned cruise ship MS Crown Iris at the port of Piraeus in Athens on June 3, 2026.

The Israeli owned cruise ship MS Crown Iris docked at the port of Piraeus in Athens on June 3, 2026, as protesters demonstrated against Israeli tourists visiting Greece.. Cypriot authorities arrested two Palestinians on May 22 after intelligence led investigators to materials in two residences that police said could be used to manufacture explosives. Two more Palestinian men were detained May 29 as part of the same investigation, according to Greek police..

Protesters gathered near the ship when it docked in Piraeus on Wednesday, June 3, and demonstrations against the vessel have followed it at Greek ports since last year. Protesters allege that Mano Maritime, the owner of the MS Crown Iris, is profiting from the Hamas-Israel war by selling tourist services to Israel Defense Forces soldiers during breaks from active duty.

In July 2025, Greek police used tear gas and made arrests as demonstrators tried to block the ship at Agios Nikolaos on Crete. Greek security forces were forced to protect Israeli tourists traveling on buses to board the Israeli-owned cruise ship MS Crown Iris at the port of Piraeus in Athens on June 3, 2026.





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