Suspected DUI driver arrested on 3 murder counts after deadly North Hollywood crash, police say

A suspected 61-year-old DUI driver was arrested on three murder counts after a North Hollywood crash killed three women and injured two others.

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A 61-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested on three counts of murder after his minivan crashed into pedestrians and a food vendor near a North Hollywood Metro station, killing three women and critically injuring two others, The Los Angeles Police Department identified the driver as Ihor Demianenko, of Valley Village, who investigators determined was under the influence following Tuesday evening's deadly crash. He was arrested on three counts of murder, and his bail was set at $6.03 million, police said.

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The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday when Demianenko was driving a white Toyota Sienna southbound on Lankershim Boulevard, just south of Chandler Boulevard, according to an LAPD news release. Police identified Ihor Demianenko, 61, as the driver of a minivan that struck pedestrians and a food vendor near the North Hollywood Metro station Tuesday. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced three women dead at the scene.

Police said the victims were Hispanic women between 40 and 60 years old whose identities have not been released pending notification of their families. Two other women, both Hispanic and between 50 and 55 years old, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

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CALIFORNIA MOM HAS BOTH LEGS AMPUTATED AFTER SUSPECTED IMPAIRED DRIVER PLOWS INTO HER RESTAURANT LUNCH TABLE Three women were killed, and two others were critically injured when a minivan struck pedestrians and a food vendor in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed condolences to the victims' families following the crash.

"I'm heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted," Bass said in a statement posted on X."We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. " CHARTER BUS DRIVER WHO ALLEGEDLY CAUSED CRASH KILLING 5 IN VIRGINIA CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER A minivan crashed near the North Hollywood Metro station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three women. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and three counts of murder.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell previously said investigators would conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"It'll be a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here," McDonnell told reporters. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims that were struck here tonight. "The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 818-644-8114 or 818-644-8117.

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Brittany Miller is a Fox News Digital breaking news writer and former Independent reporter who graduated from Syracuse University in 2023.