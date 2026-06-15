Suspected drunk driver strikes APD patrol vehicle on I-35 Sunday morning, injuring officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday morning after allegedlystriking a marked Austin Police Department patrol vehicleon I-35 in n

FLOOD WATCH for Milam County until 7 pm Monday, and Lee, Fayette, Bastrop, and Caldwell Co. until 7 pm Tuesday. A 23-year-old man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday morning after allegedly striking a marked Austin Police Department patrol vehicle on I-35 in north Austin, injuring the officer inside.

According to the department, Zaire Brisbane struck the rear of the officer's patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed at approximately 5:26 a.m. in the 13800 block of northbound I-35 near Howard Lane. The impact caused the patrol vehicle to spin and come to rest perpendicular to the traffic lanes. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | All lanes reopen after crash on I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning Brisbane remained at the scene.

Responding officers observed signs of intoxication and called for an impaired driving investigator. Brisbane admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening, and officers observed multiple indicators of impairment during standardized field sobriety tests. The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All lanes of I-35 reopened by 10:45 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight stA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scen





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crash shuts down I-35 in both directions in north AustinA large crash has shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin while responders work to investigate and clean up the area.APD says that the call for the cr

Read more »

Austin Film Festival Goes Hogg Wild With On The Road Series • The Austin ChronicleAustin Film Festival Goes Hogg Wild With On The Road Series

Read more »

Austin FC Lands Lauded Coach Jim Curtin for 2027 • The Austin ChronicleAustin FC Lands Lauded Coach Jim Curtin for 2027

Read more »

Inside Austin’s Growing Meal Prep Scene • The Austin ChronicleInside Austin’s Growing Meal Prep Scene

Read more »