Suspected drunk AZ driver plows pickup directly into police cruiser on dedicated DUI patrol

IRONIC! Of all the cars on the highway, an accused drunk driver from Arizona managed to slam his pickup directly into a police cruiser assigned to catch drunk drivers.

Arizona man Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome, 26, faces charges including driving while intoxicated following a crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia. An Arizona man with a history of traffic violations was arrested in Virginia after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into a police cruiser assigned to a specialized DWI enforcement squad.

Fairfax County police say Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome rear-ended the fully illuminated, unoccupied patrol vehicle on Interstate 95 while an officer was outside conducting a separate traffic stop. Despite having a suspended license and five default judgments in Arizona for blowing off court dates, Jacome was released on an unsecured bond following his arrest on multiple charges, including DWI.after he allegedly drove drunk and slammed his pickup truck directly into the back of a specialized DWI enforcement cruiser on Nov. 8.

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Pedro Javier Patraca Jacome, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated, having an open container and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle after police say he smashed his GMC Sierra into acar on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning. The officer, who had pulled over another suspected reckless driver, was standing outside the fully lit-up cruiser at the time of the crash and narrowly escaped injury, authorities said..

Police say Jacome ignored the cruiser's flashing emergency lights and slammed into the unoccupied patrol car. The driver originally pulled over by the DWI Squad officer was not involved in the crash and was later released. A Fairfax County Police cruiser sustained severe damage after being struck from behind during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.reveal a pattern of traffic violations and ignored court dates dating back to 2020.

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The 26-year-old has racked up citations for driving without a license, lacking mandatory insurance, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. In five of his seven recent Arizona court cases, judges issued default judgments after he simply failed to appear. His criminal record also includes a 2020 guilty plea for attempted third-degree trespassing inFollowing the Virginia crash, Jacome was booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges that also included DWI refusal and obstruction of justice.

Despite the severity of the wreck, his out-of-state residency and his documented history of skipping court dates in Arizona, authorities released him on an unsecured bond.