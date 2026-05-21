Suspected Drug Overdose Exposes Firefighters in New Mexico Town

Three people died and at least a dozen emergency responders were exposed to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose in a rural town in New Mexico. The substance was likely transmitted through contact and not airborne, and first responders experienced nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and coughing.

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (AP) — Three people died and more than a dozen first responders had to be quarantined and assessed Wednesday for possible exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico house.

The substance was likely transmitted through contact and not airborne, investigators believe. First responders who arrived at the home were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms, including nausea and dizziness, authorities said. A volunteer firefighter in Mountainair described the experience as scary even though she didn't go inside and didn't experience any symptoms. Investigators are working to identify the substance.

The mayor mentioned seeing drugs at the scene and pointed to them as a possible factor in the deaths, even though the health issues people experienced were not related to carbon monoxide or natural gas exposure. At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact. Nearly two dozen patients were assessed and decontaminated after being exposed to the substance at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The hospital also confirmed that most of those were first responders who were showing no symptoms and later were discharged. Three symptomatic patients were being monitored. Three bodies were placed onto gurneys and drove away by a white van, surrounded by yellow tape. The town hall is closed Thursday because of the emotional toll on employees.

Residents voiced frustration on social media about drug use in the community and elsewhere. The officials are working towards lasting change by promoting family support, accountability, education, and most importantly, by individuals willing to accept help. New Mexico had the fourth-highest rate of drug overdose deaths among U.S. states in 2024 with 775 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention





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Suspected Drug Overdose New Mexico Mountain Air First Responders Unidentified Substance Truck With Bodies Emotional Toll

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