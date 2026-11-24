The identity of undercover police officers, sensitive health data and financial information may have just been leaked, after an apparent cyber breach at the city of El Cajon.

A cache of city data has seemingly appeared on a ransomware leak site, as the city confirms a"network security incident.

"Undercover police identities may have been revealed in an apparent cyber breach at the City of El Cajon. NBC 7’s Joey Safchik reports. The identity of undercover police officers, sensitive health data and financial information may have just been leaked, after an apparent cyber breach at the city of El Cajon. City Manager Graham Mitchell confirmed a “network security incident” on Sept. 27.

Also read Driver crashes into utility poles in Logan Co.; OVI suspected

He said the East County city immediately began an internal investigation and brought on a third-party forensic firm to look into the scope of the event. A nearly eight-terabyte trove of city data, including employee W-2s, 911 call recordings and undercover police rosters, have since appeared on a ransomware leak site. The Rhysida ransomware group claimed responsibility for the theft, according to cyber watchdog organizations.

“Data is money. Data is worth money to them,” said Gary Hayslip, a cybersecurity expert with San Diego’s Cyber Center of Excellence.

Advertisement

“These criminal syndicates, it's a multi-billion dollar business for them. They're scanning for these. ” Hayslip, who was a high-level cybersecurity expert with the City of San Diego, said cities – like hospitals and colleges – are ripe targets. They store a lot of our data, which we give away when we pay a water bill or apply for a permit.

A small mistake, he said, can cause major cyber vulnerabilities.

“These types of environments tend to be very intricate, have older technologies with newer technologies, and they know that there's a pretty high chance that there's going to be connections that have been left open,” said Hayslip. In a statement, the City Manager said, “While the investigation is ongoing, the City of El Cajon is working to minimize any potential impact to our community.

Our primary focus remains on a safe and efficient remediation process and the protection of the data we maintain. At this time, we are fully operational. ” According to Hayslip, nefarious actors often target not just a sole municipality, but a larger region. He encourages other cities in the county to shore up their defenses and perform any outstanding cyber maintenance or hygiene.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of times they're doing the best that they can with what resources that they have, with what people that they have. And I think it's a good reminder that there's organizations like CCOE that have resources that are free, that they should definitely, it's OK to ask for help and it's okay to reach out for them,” said Hayslip.